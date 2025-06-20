New driving rules: Foreigners must take test in Thailand

No more shortcuts — foreigners in Thailand will soon be required to pass a written test to get a Thai driver’s licence, even if they hold a valid international permit.

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is tightening its rules with a new draft regulation that scraps the use of international driving permits (IDPs) as acceptable proof for obtaining a temporary Thai driver’s licence. Under the proposed changes, all foreign nationals will need to complete a written test, regardless of what licence they hold from abroad.

A source from the Ministry of Transport confirmed that the DLT is currently gathering public feedback on the draft, which outlines updated procedures for training, testing, and licence renewal for both Thai and foreign drivers.

The DLT stated that the aim of the new rules is to “align with international standards” and make the process more relevant to modern road safety needs.

“The changes are designed to ensure fairness and competency for all drivers, while also improving regulatory oversight,” the source said.

Key changes under the draft include:

  • Temporary driver’s licences: International driving permits will no longer be accepted as valid evidence to obtain a temporary licence.

  • Foreign licence holders: Foreign nationals applying for a temporary Thai licence using their existing foreign driver’s licence (for the same vehicle type) must now sit a written exam. Previously, they were exempt from both written and practical tests.

  • Licence validity extension: For personal driving licences, the validity period will be extended from two years to five, but only for applicants who have previously held a Thai temporary personal licence that has since expired.

  • No more IDP fast track: Even foreign-issued driver’s licences or IDPs under international agreements will not exempt applicants from the testing process.

All other provisions remain consistent with the DLT’s previous announcement in 2022 and its subsequent amendments.

If the draft is approved, the new regulations could significantly impact tourists, expats, and foreign workers who have previously relied on IDPs to fast-track their way onto Thai roads, reported The Nation.

The DLT has not yet confirmed when the new rules will take effect, but a formal announcement is expected once the public consultation phase concludes.

