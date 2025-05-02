Thailand ranked 7th happiest country in the world

The Thai government is inviting the public to celebrate after Thailand was ranked the seventh happiest country in the world, according to global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos.

The Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Anukool Pruksanusak, shared the good news during a press conference yesterday, May 1. Anukool stated that Thailand placed seventh in the 2025 Global Happiness Index, recently released by Ipsos.

The ranking was based on a survey conducted between December 20 last year and January 3 this year. It included responses from 23,765 participants under the age of 75 across 30 countries worldwide.

India topped the list as the happiest country this year, followed by the Netherlands and Mexico. The unhappiest countries were Hungary, Türkiye, and South Korea.

For Thailand, 61% of participants described themselves as “rather happy”, while a further 18% reported being “very happy”. Only 2% said they were not happy at all. Anukool emphasised that this reflected a positive overall mental state among Thai citizens.

In addition to being among the top ten globally, Thailand is ranked the third happiest country in Asia, behind India and Indonesia. Malaysia shares the same ranking as Thailand, followed by Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

According to Ipsos, the three main contributors to happiness were relationships with family, appreciation and love from others, and a sense of control over one’s life. The main factors reducing happiness included financial difficulties, mental health issues, and general health problems.

When analysed by age, those aged over 70 reported the highest levels of happiness. Among Gen Z respondents, males reported greater happiness than females.

Anukool stated that the Thai government recognised the importance of improving people’s quality of life and happiness. He confirmed that authorities are committed to enhancing public health services, income security, and family relationships to boost overall happiness.

Interestingly, this recent ranking contrasts sharply with the World Happiness Report published in March this year. That report, based on Gallup World Poll surveys conducted in over 140 countries, used six main criteria: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceived corruption.

In that ranking, Thailand was placed 49th globally, behind Singapore and Vietnam among Southeast Asian nations. Afghanistan was ranked the least happy country, followed by Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.