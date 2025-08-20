Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

Locals demand stricter penalties as waste dumping and footpath hazards escalate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
296 1 minute read
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

When it comes to environmental blunders, few things anger Pattaya residents more than contractors treating the city’s drains like a rubbish tip.

That frustration boiled over this week when municipal officers caught a contractor red-handed pouring cement wastewater directly into a public drain on Pattaya Beach Soi 4.

The man was hauled into City Hall and slapped with a 2,000 baht fine on the spot. Officials wasted no time warning that this reckless behaviour doesn’t just pollute the environment—it also clogs drainage systems and worsens flooding, creating an eyesore and inconvenience for the whole community.

A Pattaya City Hall representative added that both residents and businesses must do their part to keep public spaces clean.

“Violations will not be overlooked.”

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | News by Thaiger

Locals, however, say this is just the tip of the iceberg. Residents report that food vendors are often seen tipping leftover oil, grease, and food scraps directly into the drains. The result? Constant blockages, foul smells, and flooded streets during heavy rain. Many are calling for harsher fines and more consistent crackdowns on repeat offenders.

Related Articles

The concerns don’t stop at drains. Residents also flagged safety hazards along Soi 5-7 in Jomtien, where exposed metal bars jutting out from sidewalks pose a serious risk of accidents.

“It shouldn’t take someone getting hurt before action is taken,” one resident complained, urging municipal inspectors to be more proactive.

Officials say the city already runs a 24-hour hotline 1337, where the public can report both environmental violations and urban hazards. But residents argue the system only works if complaints are followed up quickly and consistently.

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | News by Thaiger

Calls are now growing for the municipality to ramp up enforcement by issuing steeper penalties, not just token fines. Some suggest making offenders cover the cost of cleaning and repairs, or even suspending operating licences for businesses that repeatedly break the rules, reported Pattaya Mail.

For a city that thrives on tourism, residents say cleaner streets and safer walkways are non-negotiable.

As one local put it: “If Pattaya can’t keep its drains and sidewalks in order, how can it expect to attract visitors?”

Latest Thailand News
Phone found at border reportedly proves Cambodia&#8217;s use of landmines | Thaiger Thailand News

Phone found at border reportedly proves Cambodia’s use of landmines

6 minutes ago
Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts | Thaiger Phuket News

Media chiefs unite in Phuket to shape future broadcasts

10 minutes ago
British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

43 minutes ago
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

1 hour ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

2 hours ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

2 hours ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

2 hours ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

2 hours ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

2 hours ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

4 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

4 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

5 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

5 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

5 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

5 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

5 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

5 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

5 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

5 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

6 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

6 hours ago
Environment NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
296 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x