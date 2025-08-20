Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

Gang behind Huai Khwang call centre busted for laundering money

August 20, 2025
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Bangkok’s metropolitan police have arrested a network involved in procuring mule accounts and managing cash withdrawals for a call centre gang in the Huai Khwang area. The suspects admitted to operating as an organised group, providing services to a Chinese leader.

Yesterday, August 19, Police Major General Chotiwat Lueangwilai, commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division, and other senior officers received the arrest report from Police Lieutenant Colonel Phat Bunarak and Police Lieutenant Colonel Nitas Meethong. The investigation team successfully detained members of the cash withdrawal gang operating in Huai Khwang.

The investigation followed a complaint filed online on July 20, when a victim alleged being deceived into investing through a computer system. The victim transferred money five times, amounting to 111,299 baht (US$3,415), but received no returns. Realising the deception, the victim reported the incident to the police.

Further investigation by Division 4 of the Investigation Bureau revealed a group facilitating mule accounts for receiving money from fraudulent schemes through computer systems.

It was discovered that the network had specific roles: brokers sourcing mule account holders, handlers overseeing the mules, interpreters, and motorbike drivers transporting mules for transactions or ATM withdrawals. The cash collected was handed over to the leader, who was responsible for accumulating the funds.

The Investigation Bureau gathered enough evidence to secure arrest warrants from the Criminal Court for seven people. They include 36 year old Porntip Korsor, 27 year old broker Thanawat Kowhuad, 21 year old Surachai Saelee, 31 year old mule handler Witthaya Jailong, 18 year old Saowalak Saejue, and 27 year old Maleeporn Wareeraktavee, who assisted the Chinese leader and managed operations.

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A Chinese man named Ajie was identified as the leader, overseeing operations and collecting money.

The investigation team arrested five people: Porntip, Thanawat, Surachai, Saowalak, and Maleeporn. They face charges of public fraud by impersonating others, inputting distorted or false data into computer systems, and offering or advertising bank accounts for criminal purposes. The suspects will be handed over to investigators for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

