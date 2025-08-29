Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

Violent action reportedly erupts after couple denies to sit with another foreign client

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
54 1 minute read
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

A Thai woman and her foreign boyfriend filed a complaint yesterday, August 28, against a Pattaya bar owner and several staff members, accusing them of physical assault.

The 35 year old Thai woman, identified as Angkana, reported the incident at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 5am. She stated that the assault took place at Laila Bar, near the Marine Plaza Hotel in South Pattaya.

According to Angkana, she and her foreign boyfriend, whose nationality has not been disclosed, visited the bar on the night of Wednesday, August 27. Although they did not hire any of the bar girls, they did buy them drinks.

She alleged that an Arab man approached her boyfriend and asked to sit with them, but the couple declined as they wished to spend time alone. Shortly afterwards, the bar girls unexpectedly launched an attack on the couple, with the bar owner also joining in.

Other customers tried to intervene, but the owner and staff reportedly continued the assault. Angkana said she threatened to file a police complaint against each attacker, but the bar owner dared her to go ahead, allegedly boasting that one of his friends was a senior police officer.

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend assaulted in Pattaya bar
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

The victim and her foreign boyfriend insisted that they could not figure out the reason that led the owner and workers to attack them.

Angkana stated that she was left both physically and emotionally hurt, adding that the incident had damaged the image of Pattaya’s tourism industry. She called on the police to deliver justice.

Related Articles

Police have not yet released updates on the investigation, nor clarified when the alleged attackers will be summoned for questioning.

Physical assault Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Meanwhile, a separate disturbance occurred in Pattaya at around the same time, when an Italian man became involved in a physical altercation with an Uzbek national on Walking Street. The Italian and his Thai girlfriend told police the fight began after the Uzbek man allegedly groped the woman’s bottom.

Police intervened in the altercation, taking both parties to the station for further legal proceedings. Initially, the couple wanted to drop the charges, but they later changed their minds, saying that the Uzbek man displayed no remorse and had insulted her further by calling her a sex worker.

Pattaya bar owner and workers attack clients
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Latest Thailand News
Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lights, camera, Pattaya: Film festival brings global cinema buzz

12 seconds ago
Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

4 minutes ago
Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Italian man attacked after confronting Uzbek over Thai girlfriend’s assault in Pattaya

14 minutes ago
Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch | Thaiger Phuket News

Outta control: Runaway truck ploughs into Patong ditch

17 minutes ago
Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER | Thaiger Pattaya News

Buzzed and breathless: Bee sting sends biker to Pattaya ER

38 minutes ago
NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz | Thaiger Phuket News

NACC swoops on shady Phuket land works in corruption blitz

53 minutes ago
Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Crime News

Thai influencer stopped from septic truck protest at Thai-Cambodian border

1 hour ago
Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power play: Anutin eyes PM seat if Paetongtarn falls

1 hour ago
Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand to slam the gate shut with Cambodia border wall

2 hours ago
Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon mayhem: Thailand braces for more heavy rainfall

2 hours ago
Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Hopefuls flock to central Thailand temple for lottery blessings

18 hours ago
Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ramps up canal cleanup to boost eco-tourism future

18 hours ago
Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok court jails Chuwit for defamation, grants bail on appeal

18 hours ago
Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal honour: Thai princess named national artist for painting

19 hours ago
Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine | Thaiger Phuket News

Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine

20 hours ago
‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy

20 hours ago
Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street

21 hours ago
Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand recruits 10,000 Sri Lankan workers to tackle labour shortages

21 hours ago
Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn to skip court ruling, waits from Govt House

21 hours ago
Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police arrest duo for selling wildlife on Facebook

22 hours ago
Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways fast-tracks mega Boeing and Airbus fleet expansion

22 hours ago
Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Teacher pleads for compassion as student faces deportation to Cambodia (video)

22 hours ago
Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum | Thaiger Business News

Trip.com touts AI future at Forbes Thailand forum

22 hours ago
Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Police hunt violent youth gang for shooting teen on Phuket road

24 hours ago
Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards | Thaiger Thailand News

Crypto cash: Thailand warns over iris scan scams offering rewards

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x