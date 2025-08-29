Thai woman and foreign boyfriend physically assaulted at Pattaya bar

A Thai woman and her foreign boyfriend filed a complaint yesterday, August 28, against a Pattaya bar owner and several staff members, accusing them of physical assault.

The 35 year old Thai woman, identified as Angkana, reported the incident at Mueang Pattaya Police Station at around 5am. She stated that the assault took place at Laila Bar, near the Marine Plaza Hotel in South Pattaya.

According to Angkana, she and her foreign boyfriend, whose nationality has not been disclosed, visited the bar on the night of Wednesday, August 27. Although they did not hire any of the bar girls, they did buy them drinks.

She alleged that an Arab man approached her boyfriend and asked to sit with them, but the couple declined as they wished to spend time alone. Shortly afterwards, the bar girls unexpectedly launched an attack on the couple, with the bar owner also joining in.

Other customers tried to intervene, but the owner and staff reportedly continued the assault. Angkana said she threatened to file a police complaint against each attacker, but the bar owner dared her to go ahead, allegedly boasting that one of his friends was a senior police officer.

The victim and her foreign boyfriend insisted that they could not figure out the reason that led the owner and workers to attack them.

Angkana stated that she was left both physically and emotionally hurt, adding that the incident had damaged the image of Pattaya’s tourism industry. She called on the police to deliver justice.

Police have not yet released updates on the investigation, nor clarified when the alleged attackers will be summoned for questioning.

Meanwhile, a separate disturbance occurred in Pattaya at around the same time, when an Italian man became involved in a physical altercation with an Uzbek national on Walking Street. The Italian and his Thai girlfriend told police the fight began after the Uzbek man allegedly groped the woman’s bottom.

Police intervened in the altercation, taking both parties to the station for further legal proceedings. Initially, the couple wanted to drop the charges, but they later changed their minds, saying that the Uzbek man displayed no remorse and had insulted her further by calling her a sex worker.