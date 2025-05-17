Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

Brawl erupts between six local females, shocking visitors. Guards nearby rush to restore order.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
918 1 minute read
Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A brutal street fight between rival groups of Thai women erupted on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, stunning foreign tourists and sparking social media frenzy.

Today, May 17, at around 5am, six women were caught on camera violently clashing amid light rain in South Pattaya’s bustling nightlife district. The 42-second viral video shows the women punching, kicking, and grappling fiercely in the middle of the street, alarming nearby visitors.

Security guards from nearby venues rushed in to break up the chaotic scene, while eyewitnesses say the fight stemmed from a heated dispute over job opportunities, likely fueled by alcohol.

Related Articles

Thai women's early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) | News by Thaiger

Pattaya City Police acted quickly, detaining both groups and taking them to Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Inphadung for questioning. Despite efforts, the women failed to reconcile, leading to medical checks and plans for legal action under Thai law, reported Pattaya Mail.

Thai women's early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) | News by Thaiger

Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife, has seen several high-profile brawls involving locals and foreigners, often fueled by alcohol, disputes over jobs, or misunderstandings. These incidents frequently take place on popular streets like Walking Street and in entertainment venues, drawing police intervention and social media attention.

Last month, a late-night dispute over a 300-baht commission erupted into a violent street brawl in Pattaya, leaving one van driver injured and bystanders fleeing in panic.

Just after midnight on April 10, police and rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to Second Road after reports of a fight. Upon arrival, the clash was still underway. The injured man was found with a bleeding head wound and bruises.

In another incident, drama erupted in Pattaya’s Jomtien area on April 23 as a foreign man’s boozy night spiralled into a violent clash between his Thai ex-wife and new partner. The fierce brawl left onlookers stunned and two women seriously injured.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation rushed to the bar to transport the injured to hospital. Both suffered severe head and nose injuries, their faces covered in blood.

Latest Thailand News
Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video) Thailand News

Maha Sarakham man nets 12 million baht lottery windfall (video)

5 hours ago
Thai women&#8217;s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video) Pattaya News

Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

6 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears Thailand News

Phu Kradueng cable car sparks sustainability fears

6 hours ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video) Thailand News

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

6 hours ago
Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid Phuket News

Chalong wire thieves nabbed in Phuket raid

7 hours ago
SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes Thailand News

SRT to test refurbished Japanese diesel trains for suburban routes

7 hours ago
Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lotto Plus hits big: 4 winners share 60 million baht jackpot

8 hours ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost Business News

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

9 hours ago
Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers Phuket News

Phuket reclaims Surin Beach from illegal occupiers

9 hours ago
Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Bang Na gridlocked by floods and traffic (video)

10 hours ago
Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash Pattaya News

Miracle escape: Amulet saves driver in Chon Buri SUV crash

10 hours ago
Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season Phuket News

Phuket gears up with sandbags ahead of rainy season

10 hours ago
Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Lottery luck: Rayong restaurateur wins 12 million baht jackpot

11 hours ago
British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya Pattaya News

British man knifed and dumped near courthouse in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Heavy rain and flash flood to hit 12 provinces

11 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for sex attempts with cow and dog

1 day ago
Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo Thailand News

Trapped in Thailand: US professor caught in royal law limbo

1 day ago
Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom Thailand News

Man chooses to defecate on public road despite nearby bathroom

1 day ago
Thai government&#8217;s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash Thailand News

Thai government’s G-token gamble sparks legal, public backlash

1 day ago
Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust Bangkok News

Wildlife sting: Baby orangutans rescued in Bangkok trafficking bust

1 day ago
Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists Phuket News

Phuket driver forces wife into boot to make room for tourists

1 day ago
Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal Bangkok News

Tycoon, engineers face arrest in Bangkok building collapse scandal

1 day ago
Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror Pattaya News

Steel carnage: Factory collapse crushes cars in Chon Buri horror

1 day ago
31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering Thailand News

31 Thai and Chinese suspects arrested in Rayong for money laundering

1 day ago
Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist Phuket News

Bling sting: 300k baht loot swiped in broad daylight Thalang heist

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 17, 2025
918 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant

Hotpot horror: Beer glass brawl erupts in Pattaya restaurant

1 week ago
Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene

Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene

2 weeks ago
Karaoke clash: Trat&#8217;s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

Karaoke clash: Trat’s tune turns into brawl-room blitz over bar girl

3 weeks ago
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x