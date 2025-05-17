Thai women’s early morning fight rocks Pattaya’s Walking Street (video)

A brutal street fight between rival groups of Thai women erupted on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street, stunning foreign tourists and sparking social media frenzy.

Today, May 17, at around 5am, six women were caught on camera violently clashing amid light rain in South Pattaya’s bustling nightlife district. The 42-second viral video shows the women punching, kicking, and grappling fiercely in the middle of the street, alarming nearby visitors.

Security guards from nearby venues rushed in to break up the chaotic scene, while eyewitnesses say the fight stemmed from a heated dispute over job opportunities, likely fueled by alcohol.

Pattaya City Police acted quickly, detaining both groups and taking them to Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Inphadung for questioning. Despite efforts, the women failed to reconcile, leading to medical checks and plans for legal action under Thai law, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife, has seen several high-profile brawls involving locals and foreigners, often fueled by alcohol, disputes over jobs, or misunderstandings. These incidents frequently take place on popular streets like Walking Street and in entertainment venues, drawing police intervention and social media attention.

Last month, a late-night dispute over a 300-baht commission erupted into a violent street brawl in Pattaya, leaving one van driver injured and bystanders fleeing in panic.

Just after midnight on April 10, police and rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed to Second Road after reports of a fight. Upon arrival, the clash was still underway. The injured man was found with a bleeding head wound and bruises.

In another incident, drama erupted in Pattaya’s Jomtien area on April 23 as a foreign man’s boozy night spiralled into a violent clash between his Thai ex-wife and new partner. The fierce brawl left onlookers stunned and two women seriously injured.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation rushed to the bar to transport the injured to hospital. Both suffered severe head and nose injuries, their faces covered in blood.