Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

A parcel delivery company on Chao Fa East Road in Wichit town, Phuket, is under fire for allegedly encroaching on public land and causing serious traffic disruptions, sparking outrage among locals.

After a flood of complaints, a joint government inspection took place yesterday, May 22, probing the firm’s use of public space to park large delivery vehicles, which residents say block views and create safety hazards.

The probe was launched following complaints brought to Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee, who flagged the issue for urgent attention. Officials from several government bodies joined forces for the inspection, including the Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Phuket branch, Phuket Highways Office, Mueang District Office, Wichit Municipality, and Wichit Police.

The company under investigation provides parcel pickup and delivery services and reportedly uses public space along Chao Fa East Road in Village 2, Wichit, to park large transport vehicles during deliveries.

Residents claim this practice obstructs traffic flow, impairs visibility, and poses potential safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.

According to a company representative, deliveries occur twice daily — a large vehicle arrives in the morning and a smaller one in the afternoon, with each operation lasting roughly 30 minutes.

While the company admitted to having received similar complaints in the past and said it had taken steps to improve the situation, officials found these measures inadequate.

Following the inspection, officers issued strict directives that the company must follow immediately. These include adjusting delivery receiving hours to avoid peak traffic times — no deliveries are allowed from 6am to 10am or 3pm to 7pm.

The firm must also ensure delivery vehicles do not block roads, footpaths, or private properties and must park only within legal boundaries or company premises.

Officials also urged the company to use smaller vehicles where possible to reduce obstruction and warned that any further violations will result in severe legal action.

Regular monitoring and follow-up inspections by government agencies will be conducted to ensure full compliance.

The company acknowledged the instructions and pledged to make the necessary corrections. Phuket MP Chalermpong confirmed authorities plan to reassess the situation within seven days to review progress and enforce penalties if needed, reported The Phuket News.