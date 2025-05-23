Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

Complaints led to joint inspection of parcel firm’s vehicle parking

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
50 1 minute read
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A parcel delivery company on Chao Fa East Road in Wichit town, Phuket, is under fire for allegedly encroaching on public land and causing serious traffic disruptions, sparking outrage among locals.

After a flood of complaints, a joint government inspection took place yesterday, May 22, probing the firm’s use of public space to park large delivery vehicles, which residents say block views and create safety hazards.

The probe was launched following complaints brought to Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee, who flagged the issue for urgent attention. Officials from several government bodies joined forces for the inspection, including the Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Phuket branch, Phuket Highways Office, Mueang District Office, Wichit Municipality, and Wichit Police.

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The company under investigation provides parcel pickup and delivery services and reportedly uses public space along Chao Fa East Road in Village 2, Wichit, to park large transport vehicles during deliveries.

Residents claim this practice obstructs traffic flow, impairs visibility, and poses potential safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket | News by Thaiger

According to a company representative, deliveries occur twice daily — a large vehicle arrives in the morning and a smaller one in the afternoon, with each operation lasting roughly 30 minutes.

While the company admitted to having received similar complaints in the past and said it had taken steps to improve the situation, officials found these measures inadequate.

Following the inspection, officers issued strict directives that the company must follow immediately. These include adjusting delivery receiving hours to avoid peak traffic times — no deliveries are allowed from 6am to 10am or 3pm to 7pm.

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket | News by Thaiger

The firm must also ensure delivery vehicles do not block roads, footpaths, or private properties and must park only within legal boundaries or company premises.

Officials also urged the company to use smaller vehicles where possible to reduce obstruction and warned that any further violations will result in severe legal action.

Regular monitoring and follow-up inspections by government agencies will be conducted to ensure full compliance.

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket | News by Thaiger

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket | News by Thaiger

The company acknowledged the instructions and pledged to make the necessary corrections. Phuket MP Chalermpong confirmed authorities plan to reassess the situation within seven days to review progress and enforce penalties if needed, reported The Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

1 minute ago
Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash Road deaths

Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

18 minutes ago
Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup Thailand News

Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup

24 minutes ago
TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered Business News

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

41 minutes ago
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM Thailand News

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

1 hour ago
Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools Environment News

Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

3 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

17 hours ago
Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout Thailand News

Yingluck hit with 10 billion baht rice scandal payout

17 hours ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up Business News

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

17 hours ago
&#8216;Secret Club&#8217; busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients Thailand News

‘Secret Club’ busted: spa runs prostitution targeting gay clients

18 hours ago
Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future Pattaya News

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

18 hours ago
China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels Phuket News

China backs green Phuket push to boost tourism and tunnels

18 hours ago
Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal Bangkok News

Senators revolt: Block vote on key appointments amid scandal

18 hours ago
Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations Crime News

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

18 hours ago
Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover Thailand News

Thai woman suspected behind disappearance of her lover

19 hours ago
Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter Crime News

Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

19 hours ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video) Thailand News

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

19 hours ago
Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns Environment News

Phu Kradueng cable car set for 2027 completion amid eco concerns

19 hours ago
Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre Education

Regents International School invests in state-of-the-art sixth form centre

19 hours ago
Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid Phuket News

Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

19 hours ago
Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok Bangkok News

Teen girl arrested for orchestrating online sex trade in Bangkok

19 hours ago
PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop Business News

PTT to cut costs amid US tariffs and oil price drop

19 hours ago
Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs Crime News

Police raid birthday party in Chon Buri, arrest 55 with drugs

19 hours ago
&#8216;Little Moscow&#8217; boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy Phuket News

‘Little Moscow’ boom: Russians fuel Phuket property frenzy

19 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in 5 billion Bangkok hotel money laundering

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

Body of foreign man found floating near Nui Beach, Phuket

20 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

Drunk motorcyclist goes against traffic flow and kills female rider

21 hours ago
Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

Russian woman busted in Phuket sex sting in tourist crackdown

21 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist&#8217;s credit card

Koh Pha Ngan bus driver steals Romanian tourist’s credit card

22 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x