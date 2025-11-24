Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

An Indian man allegedly hired Thai security guards from a Pattaya nightclub to assault a motorcycle taxi rider on Saturday, November 22, but the attackers mistakenly targeted the wrong person. The involved guards later surrendered themselves to the police.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared on the Facebook page of Jack Phodaeng, showed a group of more than ten men attacking a motorcycle taxi rider. Other riders and foreign witnesses intervened, prompting the attackers to flee the scene.

The victim was later identified as 47 year old Komsan Kongsook. He sustained a wound to his left eyelid, as well as bruising and injuries to his right hand. Komsan reported the incident to Mueang Pattaya Police Station and later shared his story with the Facebook page and Channel 7.

In an interview with Channel 7, Komsan stated that he had no prior conflict with the attackers and believed that the attackers targeted the wrong person.

Komsan stated that the attack was orchestrated by an Indian manager of a nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street, and the actual intended target was his colleague, 43 year old Pakorn.

Pakorn explained that on November 20, he and Komsan provided services to two Indian men and two Russian women. During the ride, one of the Indian men grabbed the motorcycle’s handlebars and revved the engine, prompting Pakorn to complain about the dangerous behaviour.

The Indian man, reportedly intoxicated, then assaulted Pakorn by striking his shoulders and pinching his hand. This led to an argument between the two parties, which escalated into a physical altercation.

Pakorn admitted that he punched the Indian man, who later required seven stitches to treat his wounds. He suspected that this Indian man sought revenge by hiring Thai security guards at the bar where he worked as a manager. Unfortunately, the attackers mistakenly identified the wrong victim.

The nightclub manager, 29 year old Daechathorn, later accompanied four bar security guards involved in the incident to surrender at Mueang Pattaya Police Station.

Daechathorn insisted that he did not hire his colleagues to assault Komsan and had no conflict with anyone. According to him, the person who hired the guards was a regular customer at the club.

Police recorded the incident and are investigating to identify the actual Indian national responsible for orchestrating the attack.