Indian tourist claims assault by Pattaya nightclub manager and bodyguards

An Indian man accused an Indian nightclub manager and his bodyguards of physically assaulting him in the early hours of Friday, September 26.

The 33 year old Indian tourist filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station after the alleged assault by the manager of an Indian nightclub on Pattaya Walking Street and his bodyguards. He emphasised that he had also been threatened with a gun by what he described as the Indian mafia.

According to the victim, he was a VIP customer of the club and a frequent visitor. On the night of the incident, the Indian manager allegedly borrowed his gold necklace but refused to return it. The manager reportedly said it would only be given back once the victim settled his bill.

An argument then broke out between the pair, prompting the manager’s bodyguards to attack the victim, point a gun at his head, and force him to pay the bill immediately. The victim stated that he did not dare to resist or fight back as his passport was confiscated.

Two of the bodyguards allegedly struck him on the legs with an unidentified hard object. The victim said he rushed to the hospital after being released and remained deeply anxious and fearful about visiting attractions in Pattaya, particularly entertainment venues.

The Indian man did not clarify whether or not he had managed to retrieve his gold necklace from the nightclub manager.

The President of the Indian Community Pattaya, Lakshman Singh, stressed in an interview with AEC News that business operators must ensure the safety of tourists, especially VIP customers, and urged police to investigate and arrest those responsible.

Superintendent of Mueang Pattaya Police Station, Anek Sratongyu, ordered an investigative team to gather evidence. The victim is currently assisting police in identifying the perpetrators so that summonses can be issued and legal action taken.

This case follows another recent incident in Pattaya earlier this month, when an Indian tourist was attacked by a transgender sex worker.

The victim agreed to pay 4,000 baht for sex but then touched the transwoman’s private parts to verify her gender. Angered by his actions, she allegedly struck him on the head with a high-heeled shoe, causing a bleeding wound on his head.