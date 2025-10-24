Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri

Thirteen people were arrested during a sting operation at a Chon Buri fishing pond, where undercover officers caught them gambling on high-low games.

The raid was led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon at 8.06pm yesterday, October 23. Acting on complaints from locals about frequent gambling gatherings, officials devised a covert plan to infiltrate the site.

Undercover officers, disguised as fishermen, blended into the evening crowd. As the game got underway and players placed their bets, officers signalled their team to move in. Caught completely off guard, none of the gamblers had a chance to flee.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects, including 49 year old Nirand (surname withheld), identified as the alleged organiser of the illegal activity. Twelve other gamblers were detained on-site.

Officers seized 7,740 baht in cash, a Hi-Lo score sheet, a dice tray, dice, a cover and a mobile phone believed to have been used to record the gambling activities. The Huai Yai Police Station assisted in dismantling the den and processing the arrests.

“All suspects and confiscated items have been transferred to Huai Yai Police Station. Legal action is being pursued in accordance with Thai law.”

The raid comes just one day after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made a public announcement concerning the government’s crackdown on illegal gambling and underground activities. While the content of his address was not directly linked to this case, officials said the timing further highlighted the urgency of their enforcement efforts.

Locals expressed relief, saying the gambling had caused disturbances in the area for some time.

“There were loud gatherings every night. We’re glad something is finally being done,” one resident reportedly told officials.

Police have not ruled out further operations targeting similar illicit gatherings, as part of a broader regional crackdown on unregulated gambling dens, reported The Pattaya News.