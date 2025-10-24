Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri

Officers in disguise moved in as bets were placed around the pond

Friday, October 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Thirteen people were arrested during a sting operation at a Chon Buri fishing pond, where undercover officers caught them gambling on high-low games.

The raid was led by Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon at 8.06pm yesterday, October 23. Acting on complaints from locals about frequent gambling gatherings, officials devised a covert plan to infiltrate the site.

Undercover officers, disguised as fishermen, blended into the evening crowd. As the game got underway and players placed their bets, officers signalled their team to move in. Caught completely off guard, none of the gamblers had a chance to flee.

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger

The raid resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects, including 49 year old Nirand (surname withheld), identified as the alleged organiser of the illegal activity. Twelve other gamblers were detained on-site.

Officers seized 7,740 baht in cash, a Hi-Lo score sheet, a dice tray, dice, a cover and a mobile phone believed to have been used to record the gambling activities. The Huai Yai Police Station assisted in dismantling the den and processing the arrests.

“All suspects and confiscated items have been transferred to Huai Yai Police Station. Legal action is being pursued in accordance with Thai law.”

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger

The raid comes just one day after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made a public announcement concerning the government’s crackdown on illegal gambling and underground activities. While the content of his address was not directly linked to this case, officials said the timing further highlighted the urgency of their enforcement efforts.

Illegal gambling ring arrested by undercover cops in Chon Buri | News by Thaiger

Locals expressed relief, saying the gambling had caused disturbances in the area for some time.

“There were loud gatherings every night. We’re glad something is finally being done,” one resident reportedly told officials.

Police have not ruled out further operations targeting similar illicit gatherings, as part of a broader regional crackdown on unregulated gambling dens, reported The Pattaya News.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.