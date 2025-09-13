Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

Officials in Nong Prue inspected a housing project after residents complained a property may have breached building laws, confirming it complied with regulations.

At around 2pm yesterday, September 12, deputy mayor Wanchai Saenngam led a team of municipal engineering officers to inspect a property in the Rattanakorn 15 project following anonymous reports that a house was being built taller than permitted and possibly without proper paperwork.

Investigators confirmed that the property had previously been ordered to halt construction because of incomplete permit documentation. However, the homeowner later submitted the required forms, including written consent from neighbouring residents, which allowed the municipality to approve the continuation of work.

Speaking at the site, Wanchai said the inspection highlighted how seriously the municipality takes public complaints.

“Mayor Winai Inpitak has made it clear that all reports from residents, particularly those concerning safety and building laws, must be investigated thoroughly.”

Officials measured the property and reviewed the documentation in detail. They confirmed that the house does not exceed the legal height limit of 8 metres. The structure and related permits were all found to be in line with current building regulations, reported The Pattaya News.

The deputy mayor added that the municipality aims to balance the rights of homeowners with the concerns of locals. By addressing complaints directly and transparently, the administration hopes to maintain trust and ensure construction projects do not endanger public safety.

This latest inspection comes amid growing awareness in Pattaya and its surrounding districts about the need for stricter oversight of residential developments. With more housing projects being launched to meet demand, municipal leaders say proper monitoring is essential to prevent disputes and protect community welfare.

For now, officials say the matter is resolved, with the property cleared of wrongdoing and construction allowed to continue. The municipality, however, has reminded residents that any future concerns about local projects can be reported directly for investigation.