Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

Municipality confirms structure meets height and permit standards

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
94 1 minute read
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Officials in Nong Prue inspected a housing project after residents complained a property may have breached building laws, confirming it complied with regulations.

At around 2pm yesterday, September 12, deputy mayor Wanchai Saenngam led a team of municipal engineering officers to inspect a property in the Rattanakorn 15 project following anonymous reports that a house was being built taller than permitted and possibly without proper paperwork.

Investigators confirmed that the property had previously been ordered to halt construction because of incomplete permit documentation. However, the homeowner later submitted the required forms, including written consent from neighbouring residents, which allowed the municipality to approve the continuation of work.

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | News by Thaiger

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | News by Thaiger

Speaking at the site, Wanchai said the inspection highlighted how seriously the municipality takes public complaints.

“Mayor Winai Inpitak has made it clear that all reports from residents, particularly those concerning safety and building laws, must be investigated thoroughly.”

Related Articles

Officials measured the property and reviewed the documentation in detail. They confirmed that the house does not exceed the legal height limit of 8 metres. The structure and related permits were all found to be in line with current building regulations, reported The Pattaya News.

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | News by Thaiger

The deputy mayor added that the municipality aims to balance the rights of homeowners with the concerns of locals. By addressing complaints directly and transparently, the administration hopes to maintain trust and ensure construction projects do not endanger public safety.

This latest inspection comes amid growing awareness in Pattaya and its surrounding districts about the need for stricter oversight of residential developments. With more housing projects being launched to meet demand, municipal leaders say proper monitoring is essential to prevent disputes and protect community welfare.

For now, officials say the matter is resolved, with the property cleared of wrongdoing and construction allowed to continue. The municipality, however, has reminded residents that any future concerns about local projects can be reported directly for investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

13 minutes ago
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

33 minutes ago
Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

51 minutes ago
Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand

1 hour ago
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

3 hours ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

3 hours ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

4 hours ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

4 hours ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

4 hours ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

5 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

21 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

22 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

22 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

22 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

23 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

23 hours ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

23 hours ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

23 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

23 hours ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

24 hours ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

24 hours ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

1 day ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

1 day ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

1 day ago
Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wild animal zone shut down after fatal lion attack at zoo

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal33 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.