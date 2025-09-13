Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

Conflicting maps at heart of case now before Administrative Court

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
83 2 minutes read
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger
Photo of Samawit Suphanphai courtesy of The Phuket News

A legal battle has erupted in Phuket as two local administrations clash over who holds the authority to issue building permits in the Bang Tao area.

A jurisdictional dispute between two local administrations in Phuket has reached the Administrative Court, as Cherng Talay Municipality and Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) battle over authority in Bang Tao.

The legal case, filed by Cherng Talay Municipality, challenges the OrBorTor’s decision to issue building permits in areas the municipality claims fall under its jurisdiction. The conflict centres on conflicting maps, with boundaries between the two administrations still unclear decades after the original decree in 1963.

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | News by Thaiger

Mayor Suniran Rachatapruek of Cherng Talay Municipality explained that inaccuracies in the original maps have left parts of Villages 1 to 4 in dispute.

“The first map was drawn by the district chief, who may not have visited the area, or the equipment at the time may not have been advanced enough.”

Suniran argued that the municipality has long provided services and collected taxes in the contested areas.

Related Articles

“We’ve been responsible for water and electricity improvements, installing poles, and carrying out repairs. Taxpayers know we’ve looked after the area. Suddenly the OrBorTor comes in and says, ‘This is ours,’ but it isn’t.”

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | News by Thaiger

Suniran accused OrBorTor Chief Manoch Panchalad of ignoring municipal claims. He hinted at the upcoming nationwide elections for new OrBorTor chiefs.

“Since Chief Manoch has been appointed, he won’t listen or understand what we’re saying. I’ll wait until January. We can’t resolve this with him.”

Manoch defended his office’s position, insisting that the OrBorTor has legitimate authority.

“The OrBorTor covers six villages in total. It fully covers Villages 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, while also covering part of Village 1. The boundaries described in the map don’t match up when checked on site.”

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | News by Thaiger

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | News by Thaiger

He maintained that his office has the right to issue permits and collect taxes.

“Anyone applying for a permit should pay the taxes in that jurisdiction, so as not to burden the private sector or the public. Since we issued the permits, we should receive the taxes.”

The dispute was escalated to Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, who chaired a meeting at Provincial Hall. The Vice Governor has since forwarded the matter to the Ministry of Interior for consideration, following recommendations from the Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office, reported The Phuket News.

“The province will comply strictly with the Administrative Court’s ruling once it is delivered.”

The case, filed as Black Case No. 10/2024, remains under review at Phuket Administrative Court.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test | Thaiger Transport News

Thai-China rail delays pile up as minister faces tough test

3 minutes ago
Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

27 minutes ago
Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Housing row settled after Nong Prue home cleared as legal

48 minutes ago
Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Decomposed body of elderly woman found in Chiang Mai river

1 hour ago
Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Quake jolts Sumatra as tremors reach into northern Thailand

1 hour ago
Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man caught filming up skirt plunges from Nonthaburi mall

3 hours ago
Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok bomb scare defused after vest turns out to be weights

4 hours ago
Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai Democrat Party leader quits over health and party loyalty row

4 hours ago
Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists flee after Pattaya crash leaves 2 women hurt

4 hours ago
Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited boat taxi project finally sets sail

5 hours ago
Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy downpours batter 35 Thai provinces, Bangkok on alert

5 hours ago
Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai pilots take flight over foreign hires on local routes

22 hours ago
Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai motorcyclist dies after dodging sudden lane change by another rider

22 hours ago
Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand urged to tighten rules on cosy inmate detentions

22 hours ago
Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025] | Thaiger Property News

Thailand’s top expat havens: Cost of living in 5 Provinces [2025]

23 hours ago
5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

5-million-baht fireworks boost to supercharge Pattaya festival

23 hours ago
Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man steals gold ring hoping for prison life over freedom

23 hours ago
British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams | Thaiger Expats

British expat reveals retirement costs in Thailand, sparking relocation dreams

23 hours ago
Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Man found dead in Phuket dorm after family argument

23 hours ago
Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police seize 5.45m meth pills worth 200 million baht

23 hours ago
Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution | Thaiger Politics News

Court demands 3 referendums for new Thai Constitution

24 hours ago
Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls | Thaiger Phuket News

Thalang cracks down on illegal claw machines in malls

1 day ago
Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hero shopper takes down thief at Bangkok Big C (video)

1 day ago
British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary | Thaiger Thailand News

British YouTuber and netizens blast BBC’s Thailand dark side documentary

1 day ago
Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Tarantula picks lucky number for upcoming draw

1 day ago
Phuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal27 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025
83 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.