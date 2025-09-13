Phuket officials clash over Bang Tao building permit dispute

A legal battle has erupted in Phuket as two local administrations clash over who holds the authority to issue building permits in the Bang Tao area.

A jurisdictional dispute between two local administrations in Phuket has reached the Administrative Court, as Cherng Talay Municipality and Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) battle over authority in Bang Tao.

The legal case, filed by Cherng Talay Municipality, challenges the OrBorTor’s decision to issue building permits in areas the municipality claims fall under its jurisdiction. The conflict centres on conflicting maps, with boundaries between the two administrations still unclear decades after the original decree in 1963.

Mayor Suniran Rachatapruek of Cherng Talay Municipality explained that inaccuracies in the original maps have left parts of Villages 1 to 4 in dispute.

“The first map was drawn by the district chief, who may not have visited the area, or the equipment at the time may not have been advanced enough.”

Suniran argued that the municipality has long provided services and collected taxes in the contested areas.

“We’ve been responsible for water and electricity improvements, installing poles, and carrying out repairs. Taxpayers know we’ve looked after the area. Suddenly the OrBorTor comes in and says, ‘This is ours,’ but it isn’t.”

Suniran accused OrBorTor Chief Manoch Panchalad of ignoring municipal claims. He hinted at the upcoming nationwide elections for new OrBorTor chiefs.

“Since Chief Manoch has been appointed, he won’t listen or understand what we’re saying. I’ll wait until January. We can’t resolve this with him.”

Manoch defended his office’s position, insisting that the OrBorTor has legitimate authority.

“The OrBorTor covers six villages in total. It fully covers Villages 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, while also covering part of Village 1. The boundaries described in the map don’t match up when checked on site.”

He maintained that his office has the right to issue permits and collect taxes.

“Anyone applying for a permit should pay the taxes in that jurisdiction, so as not to burden the private sector or the public. Since we issued the permits, we should receive the taxes.”

The dispute was escalated to Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai, who chaired a meeting at Provincial Hall. The Vice Governor has since forwarded the matter to the Ministry of Interior for consideration, following recommendations from the Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office, reported The Phuket News.

“The province will comply strictly with the Administrative Court’s ruling once it is delivered.”

The case, filed as Black Case No. 10/2024, remains under review at Phuket Administrative Court.