Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya officials slammed the brakes on a rogue construction project in Soi 10, Pattaya Second Road, following a wave of complaints about unbearable dust and noise disrupting locals and tourists.

Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn and Marut Uthaivattananon, acting Head of the Building Control Division, led a team of municipal officers to inspect the site yesterday, January 9. Residents and visitors had reported that the unregulated construction was turning the area into a living nightmare.

Advertisements

The investigation revealed that the project, a renovation of an ageing building into a four-story structure, was being carried out without proper permits. Deputy Mayor Wutthisak confirmed the site was in violation of building standards, with no measures in place to control noise and dust.

“Unapproved projects like this not only disturb the community but also tarnish Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination.”

The building, taken over by a developer, had been undergoing extensive renovations despite lacking essential authorisation for construction and usage. In response, the Pattaya Building Control Office ordered an immediate halt to all activity.

The developer was instructed to cease further modifications and submit an application for approval to bring the project into compliance with legal requirements, reported Pattaya Mail.

Wutthisak emphasised the importance of adhering to regulations, particularly for construction near tourist areas and accommodations.

Advertisements

“We are committed to ensuring that all developments meet the required standards to preserve the city’s quality of life for residents and visitors.”

In related news, Bangkok police officers arrested five Chinese nationals for working illegally as construction workers. They were earning 2,200 baht per day, significantly higher than Thailand’s minimum wage and the standard pay rate for legal construction workers.

The Waterfront Suites and Residence project in Pattaya has faced legal challenges due to alleged illegal construction practices. In October 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Commission found that the land on which the building was erected might be public property, leading to further investigations and potential legal actions.