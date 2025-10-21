Phuket’s 2.3 billion baht underpass shelved over flood, chaos fears

A major underpass project in Phuket has been scrapped after residents raised concerns about traffic disruption and flooding during construction.

The Department of Highways has scrapped its 2.38-billion baht bidding process for the Heroines Monument underpass project in Thalang, following growing concerns about its impact on traffic and the potential for worsening flooding. The decision comes after strong local opposition, particularly from residents living in the area, who voiced fears that the project could exacerbate existing traffic problems and flood risks.

Sri Soonthorn Mayor Chalermphon Kerdsap said, “Residents were worried that digging a huge tunnel in an already flood-prone area would only make things worse. Closing lanes for construction would have caused massive gridlock on Route 402 [Thepkrasattri Rd].”

The underpass was initially planned to ease congestion at the Tha Ruea Intersection, a busy junction where Thepkrasattri Road meets Route 4027. However, with the project now “indefinitely postponed,” local officials are left to reassess the best approach to tackle traffic in this crucial area.

Despite the cancellation, the project’s future remains uncertain. Mayor Chalermphon indicated that the Department of Highways and the Ministry of Transport could revisit the plan, should they decide to revise the design or policy direction.

“The underpass aimed to improve safety and traffic flow, but for now, we have to rethink the plan and wait for central government guidelines.”

The original proposal called for a two-kilometre, three-lane underpass beneath the Victory Monument, complete with landscaped surroundings, a pedestrian walkway, and even a small hall for historical displays and worship beneath the Heroines Monument. Preparatory work had already begun, with utility and power poles being moved and road widening efforts underway, before the project was cancelled.

While construction has been halted, the traffic issues at the Tha Ruea Intersection remain unresolved. This junction is a vital link between Phuket International Airport, Phuket Town, and the island’s southern beaches. Recently, the area has seen increased congestion, particularly in Bang Tao and Cherng Talay, making the need for a traffic solution even more pressing, according to The Phuket News.

For now, the Phuket Highway Office will continue to manage traffic using the current road system, while the fate of the underpass remains in limbo. Locals and officials will be waiting to see what direction the central government takes next.