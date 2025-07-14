Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault

Hunt on for trio who launched savage late-night ambush in Sin City

Boot and run: Thug kicks young Thai woman in Pattaya bar assault
Picture courtesy of Toast to Thailand

A 21 year old woman was left traumatised and housebound after being viciously kicked in the head by a stranger during a shocking unprovoked attack at a Pattaya bar, all because someone allegedly thought she was “staring.”

The victim, known only as Piano, had been enjoying a night out with two friends in the Nong Prue area of the resort town when things turned ugly in the early hours of July 11.

CCTV footage, now widely circulated online, shows the chilling moment a woman in a dress creeps behind Piano and boots her in the head, sending her lurching forward in shock.

Moments earlier, the attacker and her two companions, another woman and a man, had confronted the group, snapping: “Why are you staring at me?” without any provocation.

Before anyone could respond, the violent trio fled the scene on a white Vespa, leaving Piano shaken and stunned.

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Speaking through tears yesterday, July 13, the freelance product promoter said she didn’t know her attackers.

I was just sitting there with my friends, and suddenly they came over, accused us of staring, and attacked me. I’m still in shock and feel scared to go out now.”

The CCTV clearly shows the two groups sitting less than a metre apart inside the bar. After settling their bill, the attackers paused at Piano’s table and, without warning, one of the women launched a savage right-footed kick to her head before strolling off as if nothing had happened.

Since the assault, Piano has been holed up at home, traumatised and scared, receiving visits from concerned friends. She says watching the video has only made it worse.

“This was a violent act, and I don’t even know them. I just want justice.”

A complaint has been filed with Pattaya City Police, who are now working to track down the suspects. The attackers are still on the run, Pattaya News reported.

Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
