Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

Police urged the public to await further investigation after a video showing a foreign couple having sex in the sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya sparked widespread online backlash.

The explicit act came to light after the news Facebook page ท่านเปา (meaning Bao Gong) shared a screenshot of the lewd video on Saturday, September 27. The page claimed the couple had engaged in sexual activity in full view of many Thai and foreign beachgoers.

The incident was reported to have taken place at night on Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, although the exact location and date remain unclear. The Facebook page is believed to have received the video from a follower who witnessed the scene.

In the clip, the foreign couple can be seen engaging in the intimate act not far from the shore. Thai tourists were seated and gathering less than 100 metres away. The woman had her back turned to other beachgoers, while the man was notably wearing sunglasses.

Foreign couple sex Jomtien Beach
Photo via Facebook/ คณิน วงษ์อินตา

Thai netizens reacted under the post with sarcastic remarks, including…

“We had just moved on from the sex on the moving pickup to see the sex in the sea. Amazing Thailand!”

“This happens on Jomtien Beach very often, and I’m getting used to it now. Thai people also do it.”

“From Phuket to Pattaya.”

“This is show how weak Thai laws and officials are. Foreigners do whatever they want in Thailand.”

Deputy Superintendent of Mueang Pattaya Police Station, Arut Spanon, told Channel 7 that officers had begun investigating the case but had not yet identified the precise location where it occurred. Police are now working to determine the time and place in order to track down the couple.

Foerigners in Pattaya have sex off Pattaya beach
Photo via Facebook/ คณิน วงษ์อินตา

In similar past incidents, police have not provided updates on whether arrests or fines were issued against foreigners caught engaging in public sex at tourist destinations. Under Thai law, offenders can face a fine of up to 5,000 baht for public indecency.

This report follows a recent scandal in Phuket, where a Russian man was filmed having sex with a Thai woman on a moving pickup truck along the Phuket Bypass Road.

In that case, the Russian man was banned from entering Thailand, while the punishment for the Thai woman remains under court consideration. Another Russian national, who drove the pickup, also surrendered to police.

