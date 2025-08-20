Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

Thailand’s skies are about to get busier—and easier—as Pattaya Airways takes delivery of three ATR72 turboprop aircraft, a move aimed at fuelling domestic travel and making multi-city trips across the kingdom a breeze.

The expansion, set to kick off in December, strengthens Thailand’s tourism rebound by adding more routes and increasing flight frequencies between major hubs and emerging hotspots.

“These new aircraft will help connect more destinations, reduce travel times, and support Thailand’s vision of balanced and sustainable tourism,” a Pattaya Airways spokesperson said.

The ATR72 is tailor-made for Thailand’s short-haul routes, with seating for 72 passengers and upgraded cabins designed for comfort. From Pattaya and Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Phuket, the planes will bridge the gap between big-city airports and smaller regional hubs. That means smoother access to beaches, cultural sites, mountain towns, and historic temples—all on the same trip.

For tourists, the change is immediate: shorter flights, more frequency, and flexible schedules. A traveller could enjoy a morning in Pattaya, an afternoon in Chiang Mai, and be dining seaside in Phuket by nightfall. The airline also plans to roll out weekend-heavy schedules and special flights during festivals and national holidays, giving domestic tourism a much-needed lift.

Behind the scenes, the new fleet is part of a government-backed push to modernise transport, unclog crowded hubs, and spread visitors more evenly across the country, reported Travel and Tour World.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Civil Aviation have both praised the plan, citing its potential to boost spending in local communities.

“Regional connectivity is crucial. Every tourist who flies to a smaller city is supporting local shops, hotels, and cultural attractions.”

The ATR72’s low fuel burn and proven reliability also offer greener, more cost-effective operations—something both the airline and government say will strengthen Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals.

With a revamped online booking system, mobile app, and coordinated links to ground transport, Pattaya Airways promises seamless itineraries covering Bangkok’s bustle, Chiang Mai’s culture, Phuket’s beaches, and Pattaya’s nightlife.