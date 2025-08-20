Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

Fresh fleet links cities and resorts, driving growth for Thailand’s tourism rebound

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
240 1 minute read
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ฐานเศรษฐกิจ

Thailand’s skies are about to get busier—and easier—as Pattaya Airways takes delivery of three ATR72 turboprop aircraft, a move aimed at fuelling domestic travel and making multi-city trips across the kingdom a breeze.

The expansion, set to kick off in December, strengthens Thailand’s tourism rebound by adding more routes and increasing flight frequencies between major hubs and emerging hotspots.

“These new aircraft will help connect more destinations, reduce travel times, and support Thailand’s vision of balanced and sustainable tourism,” a Pattaya Airways spokesperson said.

The ATR72 is tailor-made for Thailand’s short-haul routes, with seating for 72 passengers and upgraded cabins designed for comfort. From Pattaya and Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Phuket, the planes will bridge the gap between big-city airports and smaller regional hubs. That means smoother access to beaches, cultural sites, mountain towns, and historic temples—all on the same trip.

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Airfreight Logistics

For tourists, the change is immediate: shorter flights, more frequency, and flexible schedules. A traveller could enjoy a morning in Pattaya, an afternoon in Chiang Mai, and be dining seaside in Phuket by nightfall. The airline also plans to roll out weekend-heavy schedules and special flights during festivals and national holidays, giving domestic tourism a much-needed lift.

Behind the scenes, the new fleet is part of a government-backed push to modernise transport, unclog crowded hubs, and spread visitors more evenly across the country, reported Travel and Tour World.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Civil Aviation have both praised the plan, citing its potential to boost spending in local communities.

Related Articles

“Regional connectivity is crucial. Every tourist who flies to a smaller city is supporting local shops, hotels, and cultural attractions.”

The ATR72’s low fuel burn and proven reliability also offer greener, more cost-effective operations—something both the airline and government say will strengthen Thailand’s sustainable tourism goals.

With a revamped online booking system, mobile app, and coordinated links to ground transport, Pattaya Airways promises seamless itineraries covering Bangkok’s bustle, Chiang Mai’s culture, Phuket’s beaches, and Pattaya’s nightlife.

Latest Thailand News
British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist faces 10 years over Pattaya death crash

2 minutes ago
Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets | Thaiger Aviation News

Pattaya Airways turbocharges tourism with new jets

28 minutes ago
EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight | Thaiger Pattaya News

EEC Travel Mart puts Thailand’s tourism in the spotlight

1 hour ago
Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian singer bans his songs inspired by Thai tunes

1 hour ago
Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fau fined for unclear crab omelette pricing

1 hour ago
Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya cement scandal: Contractor fined for drain dump

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest gang linked to call centre fraud

2 hours ago
Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge | Thaiger Business News

Thai hotel group sues over 400 baht wage hike challenge

2 hours ago
Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragedy in Uthai Thani as man drowns in pond accident

2 hours ago
Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for 8 million baht gold robbery in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s power shift: New governor steps in

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourists involved in Patong assault await medical report for charges

4 hours ago
Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge | Thaiger Business News

Thai interest rate cut fuels stock market surge

4 hours ago
Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen | Thaiger Crime News

Temple robbery in Udon Thani: 6,500 baht stolen

4 hours ago
Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuse claims Egyptian employer forces daily oral sex

4 hours ago
Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk falls from 10-metre cliff at Surin temple, stable in hospital

4 hours ago
Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Electric car plunges into canal in Nakhon Sawan, driver escapes

4 hours ago
Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn skips Cabinet again as court date looms

4 hours ago
Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations | Thaiger Crime News

Two monks defrocked in Koh Samui after drug, fraud violations

5 hours ago
Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurant accuses foreigners of stealing designer watch

5 hours ago
Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya vendor defends against teen robbers with fruit knife

5 hours ago
Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rogue app drivers face tough Pattaya clampdown

5 hours ago
Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields | Thaiger Crime News

Migrant workers caught in Aranyaprathet sugarcane fields

5 hours ago
Teen girl admits to arranging classmates&#8217; prostitution for commission | Thaiger Crime News

Teen girl admits to arranging classmates’ prostitution for commission

5 hours ago
Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car scam swindles Indian owner, vehicle vanishes

5 hours ago
Aviation NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025
240 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x