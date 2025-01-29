19 year old Thai-British driver kills Thai woman in Chon Buri car crash

A 19 year old half-Thai, half-British man crashed his SUV into a motorcycle on a road in the Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, leaving one Thai woman dead and another seriously injured.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation responded to the accident on Noen Plub Wan Road at approximately 11pm last night. Upon arrival, police found a Toyota Fortuner SUV with front-end damage and the wrecked Honda Grand Filano motorcycle.

The SUV driver was present at the scene and was later identified as 19 year old Lewis Barrett. According to the local news Facebook page TMN Cable TV Pattaya, Barrett is a half-Thai, half-British national. Police confirmed that he did not have any alcohol in his system.

Two Thai women, 19 year old Kunthida and 19 year old Thatsanee, were travelling on the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Thatsanee lost her left leg in the crash, while Kunthida later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

A witness told the media that Barrett was driving at a very high speed, honking at cars in front of him to clear the way. He then suddenly collided with the motorcycle, dragging it for over 100 metres along the road.

The Thai-British driver was reportedly in visible shock after the crash. It was reported that his family members later arrived at the scene and urged him not to speak to the media or provide any details about the accident.

A CCTV camera on the road captured footage of the speeding SUV overtaking several cars but did not record the moment of the fatal collision.

Channel 7 reported that police have charged Barrett under Section 291 of the Criminal Law for reckless behaviour leading to death. The penalty could include up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

In a similar tragic accident on a road in Bangkok, an Indian-born Thai man crashed his sedan into a Thai delivery rider, resulting in the victim’s death. CCTV footage showed him intentionally hitting the victim’s motorcycle following an argument.

The suspect was granted temporary release on 600,000 baht bail. However, the victim’s family and the public opposed the bail, expressing concerns that the suspect’s family might use their wealth and influence to evade justice.