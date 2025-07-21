Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

Foreigner reportedly performs wheelie to impress woman before accident

An Arab tourist crashed a rented motorcycle into a pharmacy in Phuket on Friday, July 18, after allegedly riding at high speed and performing a wheelie to impress a woman.

Channel 7 reported that the incident occurred at a pharmacy on Patong Beach Road in the Kathu district of Phuket. Witnesses told the media that they saw the pharmacist running away from the scene and screaming in shock when her shop was damaged.

The pharmacist, later identified as Lookmee, told reporters that she saw a group of five to six Arab motorcyclists outside her shop. One of them entered to buy medicine, while his friends waited on their motorcycles.

Lookmee said she noticed an attractive woman walk past the group, prompting one of the men to rev his engine and perform a wheelie to gain her attention.

Unexpectedly, the foreigner lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the pharmacy. He went through the front window and was injured by the shattered glass. Fortunately, the pharmacist escaped unhurt.

Lookmee returned to the shop once it was safe and found the Arab man providing first aid to his injured friend using medicine from inside the store. He appeared pale, having lost a significant amount of blood from a wound on his leg.

The shop owner stated that she requested 50,000 baht in compensation, as the front window was completely destroyed. The tourist reportedly agreed to pay for the damage.

A witness, Patichart, told the media that Arab tourists often arrived in groups, rented motorcycles, rode at high speeds, and revved their engines, causing loud disturbances. She described this particular incident as extremely dangerous and said it could have resulted in the death of an innocent person.

Lookmee agreed with the sentiment and urged motorcycle rental shops in the province to prioritise community safety before allowing foreign tourists to rent vehicles. She also called on rental businesses to serve only those who hold valid driving licences.

