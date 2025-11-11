Aussie woman dies in Phuket after hotel fling with German tourist

Letter of love turns grim as holiday encounter ends in tragedy

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 11, 2025, 3:25 PM
116 2 minutes read
Pictures courtesy of Karla Drescher Facebook

A German tourist found his Aussie companion unresponsive after a one-night stand at a Phuket resort, hours after penning a heartfelt letter as she slept beside him.

A 49 year old German man found himself at the centre of a heartbreaking incident after a night of drinking and intimacy with 47 year old Australian tourist Karla Drescher, originally from New Zealand, ended in tragedy at a luxury Phuket resort.

The pair had met during a night out at a bar near Kata Beach and hit it off instantly, eventually heading back to Drescher’s hotel room at the Sawasdee Village Resort, where they continued their night with drinks, a swim attempt, and sex.

After Drescher fell asleep, the man, identified as Perry Shamiri, penned a tender note on a resort notepad, writing:

“Thank you for the most beautiful night of my life… Now I’m watching you sleep peacefully in front of me. You are the most beautiful woman I have ever met. I love you.”

But the peaceful sleep described in the letter was tragically not what it seemed.

Police believe Drescher died sometime between 6.30am and 8.30am on October 27 from a suspected cardiac arrest linked to an accidental overdose of anxiety medication and alcohol. She was discovered unresponsive later that morning by resort cleaning staff.

Shamiri, reportedly still intoxicated, was found sobbing at her bedside, holding her hands.

“We had another drink in the room… sex and went to sleep. Around noon, I woke up when the cleaning staff knocked on the door. When I went to wake her, she wasn’t breathing.”

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and medications, including antidepressants, as well as open alcohol containers, were found in the room. Shamiri tested negative for drugs and was cleared of any wrongdoing before leaving Thailand in early November, reported The Daily Mail.

Lieutenant Phirawat Yodtor confirmed the cause of death is still pending a post-mortem examination.

Back in Australia, Drescher’s son, Travis Deveraux, launched a GoFundMe campaign to repatriate his mother’s body. He expressed heartbreak over the lack of official notification, revealing he only found out after calling the hotel directly.

“She was my best friend. She was healthy and not unwell.”

Thai police have confirmed that further investigations are ongoing.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.