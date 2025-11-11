Aussie duped by Pattaya gang peddling ‘miracle cure’

An Australian tourist in Pattaya reported being scammed by a foreign gang who lured him into buying overpriced herbal products while walking along the beach.

At 2.29am yesterday, November 10, Muhammad, a 23 year old Australian national, filed a report at Pattaya City Police Station. He claimed he was tricked by a foreign man, believed to be of Pakistani or Afghan descent, who lured him into a shady herbal shop inside the Baywalk shopping complex in South Pattaya.

According to Muhammad, the man approached him on Pattaya Beach with friendly chatter before offering him a miracle hair regrowth treatment. The stranger allegedly promised the products could “cure a wide range of ailments with immediate results.”

Seduced by the sales pitch, Muhammad ended up shelling out 650 Australian dollars, around 13,500 baht, for just two bottles of the herbal remedy. But after a quick online search, he discovered the products were worth less than 100 baht each on the open market.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, Muhammad said he hoped the police would take action. He reported the scam to the police, who are now investigating.

But this is far from the first time this shop has been in the spotlight.

According to police and media reports, the herbal store has a long history of similar allegations. It has been raided and shut down multiple times, only to resurface in a new location under the same business model.

The trick often follows the same pattern: a friendly foreigner approaches lone male tourists, usually balding or overweight, and promises miracle cures for hair loss, libido, weight, and more. If a tourist refuses to buy, some have even reported being threatened or forced to pay for “mixed” samples, The Pattaya News reported.

Many of the herbal concoctions are reportedly unlicensed and grossly overpriced, sometimes selling for tens of thousands of baht. Despite multiple arrests and media attention, the shops seem to bounce back every time.

Tourists and locals are now calling on the Tourist Police and Pattaya City officials to take firmer action against what many believe is an ongoing and organised scam targeting vulnerable visitors.