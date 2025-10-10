American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts

Rescuer captures strange sea incident as tourist refuses help

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
373 2 minutes read
American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A tourist shocked fellow passengers when he suddenly jumped off a moving boat near Pattaya, swimming away as rescue teams struggled to bring him back.

A 36 year old American tourist caused alarm among passengers when he suddenly jumped off a moving boat and swam away, waving “goodbye” to those on board.

The incident unfolded yesterday morning, October 9, as the passenger vessel travelled between Koh Krok and Koh Sak, roughly 800 metres from Koh Larn, en route to Ta Waen Beach. Witnesses reported that the man, identified only as Joshua, had been standing calmly at the front of the boat before unexpectedly diving into the sea.

Kalaya Motthong, head of the Koh Larn rescue unit from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, said passengers were stunned as Joshua swam away from the vessel.

“He suddenly jumped in and started swimming off. When we tried to approach, he waved and shouted ‘goodbye.’”

The boat’s captain made several attempts to circle back and retrieve him, but Joshua evaded each rescue effort. With concern growing, the captain radioed Pattaya’s marine rescue team for assistance. Kalaya managed to capture parts of the ordeal on video, showing Joshua actively resisting attempts to save him.

Soon, a joint response team comprising Koh Larn police, tourist police, and marine rescuers arrived on the scene. Despite their efforts, the man’s behaviour grew more erratic. Even after being pulled aboard a rescue boat, Joshua reportedly leapt into the sea three more times, forcing rescuers to repeatedly drag him back to safety.

Related Articles

After nearly an hour of struggle, the team successfully restrained Joshua and transported him to shore at Pattaya Beach, near Pattaya City Police Station, reported The Pattaya News.

During questioning, Joshua insisted that he had no intention of harming himself.

“I just wanted to swim back to Koh Larn on my own.”

However, police noted his “unusual behaviour” and suspected he might be suffering from mental distress.

He was later taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation to assess his condition.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside

20 minutes ago
Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant

50 minutes ago
Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with &#8216;Mimi&#8217; world tour arrival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with ‘Mimi’ world tour arrival

1 hour ago
Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video)

2 hours ago
American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south

4 hours ago
Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle

17 hours ago
Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal | Thaiger Business News

Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal

17 hours ago
Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond

18 hours ago
Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video)

18 hours ago
Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car

18 hours ago
Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist rescued from Ratsada boat mishap, unlicensed captain held

19 hours ago
Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel | Thaiger Aviation News

Sky Angkor cancellations disrupt Bangkok-Phnom Penh travel

19 hours ago
Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver steals phone from Japanese passenger after coffee favour

19 hours ago
Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourists face fines for defacing Kanchanaburi road sign

20 hours ago
Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya family faces eviction after paying 1 million baht for home

20 hours ago
Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thief at large after stealing speedboat and abandoning it at see off Phuket

21 hours ago
Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai girl attempts suicide after HIV rumours and rape attempt by security guard

21 hours ago
Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail | Thaiger Travel Guides

Thailand Train guide: A journey through the kingdom by rail

21 hours ago
Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia adds Luang Prabang–Hanoi link via Bangkok

21 hours ago
Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yemeni, Kenyan suspects busted in Don Mueang exchange scam

21 hours ago
Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds | Thaiger Thailand News

Family suspects murder after Thai man found hanging with 7 stab wounds

22 hours ago
Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri highway plunged into darkness after transformer theft

22 hours ago
Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo | Thaiger Thailand News

Confused woman locks herself in Udon Thani men’s loo

23 hours ago
Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP slams outdated booze ban laws and calls for reform

24 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
373 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.