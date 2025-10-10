Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video)

A fire broke out in a high-rise condominium in Bangkok, trapping residents on multiple floors as rescue teams rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The blaze broke out inside a 38-storey condominium on Somdet Phra Pin Klao Road in Bangkok Noi district yesterday afternoon, October 9, forcing a tense evacuation as thick smoke engulfed multiple floors.

The blaze, which began around 2pm, originated near the 16th floor of the residential tower, located opposite the Pata department store. Passers-by and nearby residents spotted plumes of smoke rising from the building, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Firefighters and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, racing against time to reach residents stranded on various levels. Initial rescue efforts were hampered by the heavy smoke and the building’s height, particularly around the 17th and 24th floors, where people remained trapped.

One of the most precarious situations involved a person stranded on the 33rd floor on a balcony. Rescuers faced significant difficulty accessing the upper floors due to the intense smoke and confined stairwells.

By 2.40pm, two residents who had become stuck inside a lift were successfully freed and found unharmed. At the same time, a foreign national trapped on the 15th floor was escorted to safety by emergency personnel.

At 3pm, fire officials confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control. Ventilation efforts were immediately launched to clear lingering smoke from the building, while teams continued a floor-by-floor sweep to ensure no one was left behind, reported Bangkok Post.

As of now, no casualties have been reported. However, officials remain cautious and are expected to provide further updates once a full assessment is completed.

Residents expressed gratitude to the emergency crews for their swift action in what could have easily turned into a far worse tragedy.

