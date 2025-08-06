Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

Koh Larn’s wild west of unregulated rental bikes, mystery fares, and traffic chaos is about to get a serious reality check.

Pattaya officials have launched a sweeping new initiative to bring order to the island’s unruly public transport and rental vehicle scene — and it starts with colourful stickers. Over 3,500 vehicles will now be categorised, monitored, and regulated under a system that aims to boost safety, transparency, and tourist confidence.

Chon Buri Governor Thawatchai Srithong led the charge, personally handing out the new vehicle classification stickers to drivers and rental operators at Wat Mai Samran temple on Koh Larn.

The updated system includes nine vehicle categories, covering everything from private motorcycles and motorbike taxis to golf carts, rental scooters, and passenger trucks. The goal? To fix years of confusion, overcrowding, and unaccountable operators clogging up the island’s narrow roads.

“The stickers help us identify each vehicle and its function,” said Governor Thawatchai. “This will allow us to trace any complaints, accidents or misconduct back to the responsible party.”

Each sticker includes a driver’s ID and classification, and authorities say it will now be easier to handle disputes—especially those involving unclear boundaries between private and commercial use. The stickers are issued free of charge.

To prepare for the rollout, Koh Larn was shut down for 14 days for a comprehensive vehicle survey and registration drive, reported Pattaya Mail.

Any increase in the number of vehicles will need joint approval from at least two out of three local authorities: Pattaya City, Pattaya Police, or the Bang Lamung District Office.

But the cleanup doesn’t stop there. Officials are also working to standardise fares based on distance to stop price gouging, a common complaint among tourists. Vehicle operators are being urged to verify renters’ driving skills, ensure insurance is in place, and renew licenses on time.

“This project is a big step toward organised and sustainable tourism. It also improves Pattaya’s image as a safe, welcoming international destination.”