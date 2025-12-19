Central Pattana commits 500 million baht to Thailand’s biggest New Year 2026 countdown

Central Pattana plc, Thailand’s no.1 real estate developer and operator of 44 Central shopping centers nationwide, is joining hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to announce the launch of centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 The Original – A Tribute to Love at centralwOrld, the “Times Square of Asia” the only countdown landmark in the heart of the city, and Thailand Countdown 2026 – Love Unites Thailand nationwide.

Central Pattana is investing over 500 million baht to create a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration, which highlights centralwOrld’s reputation as Thailand’s no. 1 countdown destination. The events will feature the ‘World’s Music Festival’ and ‘World’s Entertainment Countdown,’ which includes surprise performances from top Thai artists who will be giving their exclusive shows specially designed for the centralwOrld countdown stage.

Over 500 artists will join hands to create an unforgettable New Year’s Eve countdown experience for the entire nation.

Public and private sector partners have come together to create a nationwide countdown event including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd., Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., Advanced Wireless Network Co., Ltd. (AIS), Chang Mineral Water, MAMA instant noodles, Hatari, The1 (under Central Group), Plan B, and Channel 3 HD.

Together, they will create a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at centralwOrld in the heart of Bangkok and at Central shopping centers nationwide:

Central Khonkaen

Central Chiangmai

Central Ayutthaya

Central Phitsanulok,

Central Mahachai

Central Pattaya Marina

Central Rayong

Central Korat

Central Samui

Central Hatyai

Central Si Racha

Central Chanthaburi

This campaign will help boost the economy and spur tourism in the final arc of the year and welcome tourists from around the world. A live broadcast of the countdown event will be shown on Thai TV Channel 3 HD from 10pm to 12.30am, and can be viewed online through leading partner channels such as Today, Khaosod, FEED, Prachachat Turakij, Matichon, Globe, Thaiger, 7HD, Daily News, Manager Online, JS100, SWP.91, Green Wave and EFM.

Multi-view viewing will be available via Facebook and YouTube of Central Shopping centres and centralwOrld from 5.30pm to 12.30am on December 31.

Dr Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer for Central Pattana plc, said…

“Throughout two decades, centralwOrld has served as a global entertainment countdown venue and is recognised as the ‘Times Square of Asia’. It’s the birthplace of Thailand’s countdown culture, inviting people to count down to the New Year and celebrate together in the heart of the city, and has become an iconic image of Thailand.

centralwOrld has also taken the Thai countdown event to global media platforms as well as appearing on Times Square in New York, which reflects Thailand’s potential as a global entertainment destination.”

“This year, Central Pattana has enhanced and completely overhauled the countdown experience from stage and production to the fireworks and performance format by presenting the ‘World’s Music Festival’ in the heart of Bangkok.”

“The festival features top global T-Pop artists such as PP Krit, Billkin Putthipong, Palmy, Nont Tanont, Ink Waruntorn, Freen-Becky and for the first time, meet with best-selling artists in Thailand, including Zee Nunew, PERSES, DICE, GELBOYS, 4EVE, Bowkylion, THE TOYS and Joey Boy.”

“Enjoy a drone show, an exclusive song list, and special performances from multiple artists only at centralwOrld in the world-class free concert presented by 100% Thai talent from the collaborative efforts of public and private sector partners that have jointly created the centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 The Original – A Tribute to Love experience. Join us in sharing love and encouragement during this New Year’s Eve moment with people nationwide and around the world.”

“In the meantime, we are spreading joy to 13 countdown landmarks across the country, connecting every region with the ‘LOVE UNITES THAILAND’ sensation and featuring concerts performed by over 500 artists to create celebratory moments as we count down to the New Year together throughout Thailand.”

Six spectacular highlights at the ultimate global countdown of all time: ‘centralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026 The Original – A Tribute to Love’

The world’s longest cityscape fireworks display in the heart of Bangkok, with a new format and colours designed to perfectly complement the city skyline. The fireworks will showcase the beauty of light and colour to create a grand and unforgettable countdown experience on a global scale. The ultimate all-time experience with global countdown entertainment. The production, lighting, sound and performances from top T-Pop artists will deliver a complete entertainment experience for the well-deserved reputation of the global countdown venue. Thailand’s first-ever digital countdown concert stage that utilises digital technology seamlessly integrating immersive visuals, sound and effects. First time in the heart of the city that you can experience a drone show that will send Messages to the World, highlighting Thailand’s role as a global countdown venue. The drone show will display messages of love, unity and hope, delivering ‘Messages to the World’ from the heart of Bangkok to a global audience. Top countdown landmark for over two decades that has proven its leadership as the country’s number one countdown landmark – being the most popular destination of choice for over 20 years for Thais and tourists from around the world to jointly create unforgettable moments on New Year’s Eve, every year.

Most convenient, easiest to access and safest location – centralwOrld is situated in the heart of the city and connects to all major transportation systems. The BTS Skytrain is open until 2am, and thousands of parking spaces are available with multiple entrances and exits that accommodate hundreds of thousands of people, with excellent safety measures for everyone. Easy entry for the event by simply registering through the CENTRAL X app .

In addition, you can experience Thailand Countdown 2026 at Central shopping centers across Thailand with the Love Unites Us All sensation, featuring synchronized fireworks displays of hundreds of thousands of fireworks and a lineup of over 500 top Thai artists, covering all genres, including Bowkylion, URBOYTJ, Tattoo Colour, Three Man Down, 4EVE, Taitosmith, PARADOX, Silly Fools and ZEAL, among others.

You can discover the dazzling lights and sounds nationwide with Central Chiangmai as the largest countdown venue in Northern Thailand, while Central Khonkaen and Central Korat serve as landmarks in northeastern Thailand, etc.

Get ready for spectacular global countdown entertainment for the year-end celebrations. You can visit the Central Pattana website for more information on the celebrations.

Press Release