Lamphun lottery luck: Pork sellers win 12 million baht jackpot

Local market vendors become millionaires after winning the national lottery

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Photo courtesy of cmprice.com เรื่องราวเชียงใหม่และลำพูน Facebook

It was a dream come true for pork sellers in Lamphun province as they struck the jackpot, winning a staggering 12 million baht in the national lottery.

The lucky vendors at Pa Heo Market couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the winning numbers announced by the Government Lottery Office yesterday, September 1. The first prize was claimed by ticket number 506356, and to the delight of the winners, they held two of the winning tickets.

With the total prize money set at 12 million baht, the vendors are now the newest millionaires in town. News of their big win quickly spread, with the story going viral on local social media. The details were shared on the Facebook page cmprice.com, which covers stories from Chiang Mai and Lamphun. The page included a photo of the ecstatic winners and a message of congratulations.

“We’re thrilled for the pork sellers at Pa Heo Market in Lamphun, who have won two first-prize lottery tickets, totalling 12 million baht.”

After the announcement of the results, the local community rallied around the lucky winners, expressing their joy and celebrating their newfound wealth. The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the vendors for their good fortune and hoping it will bring prosperity to the local area, KhaoSod reported.

The full lottery results were announced yesterday, with the first prize number 506356, the front three-digit prize numbers 131 and 012, and the back three-digit prize numbers 022 and 209. The two-digit back prize was 31.

Another win from the same draw saw a woman from Nakhon Ratchasima claim 30 million baht, while a man from Uttaradit won 12 million baht. Yo, from Nakhon Ratchasima, took home 30 million baht after winning with five tickets, while Tee from Uttaradit claimed 12 million baht with two tickets. Run from Pathum Thani also won 12 million baht with two tickets, and Top from Phayao secured 6 million baht with a single ticket.

