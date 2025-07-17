Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

Debt relief and dreams within reach as fortune transforms family’s future

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery
Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A 53 year old contractor from Surin province has become a multimillionaire after winning 12 million baht from the national lottery.

Yesterday, July 16, family and locals gathered at Saman Butsri’s residence in Samrong village to congratulate him on his newfound fortune after buying the winning tickets earlier that day.

According to Saman, a lottery vendor visited his home that morning while he was preparing to leave for work. Deciding to try his luck, he bought two tickets featuring his preferred numbers without any particular premonition.

Later that evening, he discovered he had won the first prize with the numbers 345324. Overwhelmed with joy, Saman, along with his wife and daughter, went to the Sikhoraphum Police Station to officially record the win.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The news of his win quickly spread, prompting relatives and neighbours to visit and offer their congratulations. Reflecting on his windfall, Saman shared his financial plans.

He intends to prioritise debt repayment and support his child’s higher education. The remaining funds will be saved for essential expenses. Despite the life-changing win, Saman plans to continue his work as a contractor, maintaining his usual routine, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

In similar news, a woman from the Tai Yai community in Chiang Mai struck it rich after winning 60 million baht by holding 10 first-prize lottery tickets bearing the number 949246.

The monumental win occurred during the July 1 lottery draw, prompting lively celebrations with friends in Wiang Haeng district.

Hailing from Ban Piang Luang, the lucky winner was surrounded by cheers and congratulations as news of her life-changing fortune spread through the community.

The celebratory moment quickly gained traction online after a video of the woman proudly showing off her winning tickets was shared on Facebook, drawing a wave of congratulations from well-wishers.

Filled with excitement, she promptly visited Wiang Haeng Police Station to formally register her win and ensure the prize was officially recognised and protected.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
