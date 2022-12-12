Thailand
You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Fearless Facebook page sells counterfeit banknotes, Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists, Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina
Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Cambodian assault victim – ex-wife of Australian boss denies involvement
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Tourism3 days ago
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai