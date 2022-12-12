Connect with us

Thailand

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT

Published

 on 

Fearless Facebook page sells counterfeit banknotes, Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists, Pattaya police warn unlicensed street marijuana sellers on Walking Street.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand58 seconds ago

You Can Buy Counterfeit Thai Banknotes on Facebook | GMT
Technology37 mins ago

It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Crime1 hour ago

Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Sponsored2 days ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Press Room1 hour ago

Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
Tourism2 hours ago

Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Crime17 hours ago

Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime18 hours ago

Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Phuket19 hours ago

Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina
Thailand20 hours ago

Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Politics20 hours ago

Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
Visa22 hours ago

South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Expats23 hours ago

Cambodian assault victim – ex-wife of Australian boss denies involvement
Transport23 hours ago

Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
Media24 hours ago

License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Thailand1 day ago

Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending