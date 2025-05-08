Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

Massive cleanup underway after storm cripples power lines

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A hailstorm struck That Phanom district yesterday, causing severe damage with high winds toppling 26 high-voltage electricity poles along the Nakhon Phanom-That Phanom road, leading to widespread power outages. Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) teams are working to repair the damage.

The storm, yesterday, May 7, with hail and strong winds hit That Phanom district, particularly affecting Ban Bung Hee in Phra Klang Thung subdistrict. The storm began at 1.20pm, and its intensity was such that it knocked down electricity poles over a 900-metre stretch, obstructing two lanes of the four-lane road.

The power outage affected multiple areas, causing significant traffic disruptions as vehicles had to navigate through alternative routes toward That Phanom district.

The weather was hot and humid before the storm’s arrival, with strong gusts preceding the hail. The storm lasted about 20 minutes, resulting in significant infrastructure damage.

Residents, including 62 year old Onsi Promaraks, reported that the skies darkened before the storm, which was accompanied by loud thunder, rain, and swirling winds.

Onsi noted that the force of the hail was unprecedented in his lifetime, leading to the poles falling in a domino-like sequence.

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the storm, power outages were extensive, prompting police from Laksi La Police Station to close two lanes, redirecting traffic to reduce congestion, reported KhaoSod.

The PEA in That Phanom quickly mobilised to assess the initial damage and dispatched technicians to repair the fallen high-voltage poles. The repair work is estimated to take between eight and 12 hours.

Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a powerful storm with intense winds brought down three high-voltage power poles, disrupting traffic in Pathum Thani. A local tyre shop owner recalled a loud crash before witnessing the poles topple.

The incident happened at 2pm on March 13, when the Provincial Electricity Authority in Lat Lum Kaeo received alerts from residents about the fallen poles obstructing Taling Chan-Suphan Buri Road near the Nopphawong Intersection in Village 3, Na Mai subdistrict, Lat Lum Kaeo district.

