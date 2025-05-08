Hailstorm wreaks havoc in That Phanom, topples power lines

A hailstorm struck That Phanom district yesterday, causing severe damage with high winds toppling 26 high-voltage electricity poles along the Nakhon Phanom-That Phanom road, leading to widespread power outages. Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) teams are working to repair the damage.

The storm, yesterday, May 7, with hail and strong winds hit That Phanom district, particularly affecting Ban Bung Hee in Phra Klang Thung subdistrict. The storm began at 1.20pm, and its intensity was such that it knocked down electricity poles over a 900-metre stretch, obstructing two lanes of the four-lane road.

The power outage affected multiple areas, causing significant traffic disruptions as vehicles had to navigate through alternative routes toward That Phanom district.

The weather was hot and humid before the storm’s arrival, with strong gusts preceding the hail. The storm lasted about 20 minutes, resulting in significant infrastructure damage.

Residents, including 62 year old Onsi Promaraks, reported that the skies darkened before the storm, which was accompanied by loud thunder, rain, and swirling winds.

Onsi noted that the force of the hail was unprecedented in his lifetime, leading to the poles falling in a domino-like sequence.

Following the storm, power outages were extensive, prompting police from Laksi La Police Station to close two lanes, redirecting traffic to reduce congestion, reported KhaoSod.

The PEA in That Phanom quickly mobilised to assess the initial damage and dispatched technicians to repair the fallen high-voltage poles. The repair work is estimated to take between eight and 12 hours.

