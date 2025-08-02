Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a driver was shot 7 times in a dispute

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A bitter love triangle turned deadly in Bangkok, leaving one man dead and another on the run.

At around 2am today, August 2, a tragic shooting occurred outside an apartment on Rama 2 Road, leaving 38 year old minibus driver Anucha dead after being shot multiple times. The suspect, 36 year old Sira—also a minibus driver—is currently on the run. Police believe the incident is linked to a troubled love affair.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Dechudom Onying of Tha Kham Police Station received the report and arrived at the scene to find a grisly sight. Anucha’s lifeless body was discovered lying on the ground, dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans, with seven gunshot wounds. The area was littered with bullet casings.

The investigation was led by Police Colonel Wichayanon Eaktasaeng, forensic officers, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

May, a 34 year old woman who considered Anucha an elder brother, spoke to police, shedding light on the events that led to the fatal shooting.

According to May, Anucha had been involved in an affair with a 37 year old woman named Sukanya. The couple had spent the evening dining and drinking in the Rama 2 area, but an argument soon escalated. Afterward, Anucha drove Sukanya back to her apartment on his motorcycle, where they were confronted by Sukanya’s husband—believed to be Sira—who allegedly opened fire on Anucha.

May said that Anucha and Sukanya had been seeing each other for a while, with the couple being inseparable. Sukanya’s husband had known about the affair but had never ended his marriage, leading to heightened tensions. It’s suspected that Sira was infuriated upon seeing Anucha drop Sukanya off at her apartment, which sparked the deadly violence.

Anucha’s ex-wife Ple shared that she and Anucha had three children together. Two years ago, she had hired Sukanya—who holds a degree in English—to tutor their children. Over time, Sukanya and Anucha developed a romantic relationship, leading to his divorce with Ple five months ago, reported KhaoSod.

Ple believes that the shooting was driven by jealousy.

Police are now intensifying their search for Sira as they continue the investigation.

Anucha’s body has been sent to Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy, and further inquiries will be conducted to piece together the full details surrounding his death.

Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
