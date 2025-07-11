Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom

A randy Thai pensioner who checked into a short-time love hotel with a much younger woman died doing what many men only dream of, after a steamy round of boom boom.

The 76 year old man keeled over and died mid-romp at a no-frills love shack in Phunphin district, Surat Thani, sending the terrified woman sprinting for help.

Police were called to the passion hotel just after midday on Wednesday, July 9, where they discovered the man’s lifeless body sprawled across the bed in Room 103, wearing nothing but a towel. His legs were dangling over the edge of the mattress.

Lietenant Colonel Phanomporn Nusri Kaew from Phunphin Police Station arrived with rescue workers from the Kusonsattha Foundation to find the man had already shuffled off this mortal coil. No signs of foul play or injury were found in the room, just one very dead pensioner and a shaken 44 year old woman, KhoaSod reported.

According to the woman, the pair had checked into the room around noon. She told police they had sex.

“He was about to go again when he suddenly started convulsing. I panicked and ran to get staff but he was already dead.”

Police believe the cause of death was a heart attack brought on by strenuous activity in the bedroom. The body was sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, though officers say it’s likely the old man simply “overdid it.”

It’s not the first time an older man has expired in similar circumstances.

Last year, a 63 year old ex-government official was found dead in his underwear in a hotel room in Ubon Ratchathani. His mystery partner had vanished without a trace.

And in a much darker twist, a 16 year old girl died of a suspected ketamine overdose in the middle of a romp with a 63 year old man in Samut Prakan. The girl was found half-dressed, with bruises on her body and blood leaking from her nose.

Police continue to issue warnings about risky sexual behaviour, particularly among older men with pre-existing health conditions.