Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom

Woman flees in panic as randy 76 year old suffers fatal climax in Thailand

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
137 1 minute read
Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom
Picture of love hotel interior courtesy of TripZilla

A randy Thai pensioner who checked into a short-time love hotel with a much younger woman died doing what many men only dream of, after a steamy round of boom boom.

The 76 year old man keeled over and died mid-romp at a no-frills love shack in Phunphin district, Surat Thani, sending the terrified woman sprinting for help.

Police were called to the passion hotel just after midday on Wednesday, July 9, where they discovered the man’s lifeless body sprawled across the bed in Room 103, wearing nothing but a towel. His legs were dangling over the edge of the mattress.

Lietenant Colonel Phanomporn Nusri Kaew from Phunphin Police Station arrived with rescue workers from the Kusonsattha Foundation to find the man had already shuffled off this mortal coil. No signs of foul play or injury were found in the room, just one very dead pensioner and a shaken 44 year old woman, KhoaSod reported.

According to the woman, the pair had checked into the room around noon. She told police they had sex.

“He was about to go again when he suddenly started convulsing. I panicked and ran to get staff but he was already dead.”

Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police believe the cause of death was a heart attack brought on by strenuous activity in the bedroom. The body was sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, though officers say it’s likely the old man simply “overdid it.”

Related Articles

It’s not the first time an older man has expired in similar circumstances.

Last year, a 63 year old ex-government official was found dead in his underwear in a hotel room in Ubon Ratchathani. His mystery partner had vanished without a trace.

And in a much darker twist, a 16 year old girl died of a suspected ketamine overdose in the middle of a romp with a 63 year old man in Samut Prakan. The girl was found half-dressed, with bruises on her body and blood leaking from her nose.

Police continue to issue warnings about risky sexual behaviour, particularly among older men with pre-existing health conditions.

Latest Thailand News
Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket Phuket News

Condo drug party ends in arrests for 2 Thais and Russian in Phuket

4 minutes ago
Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom Thailand News

Pensioner’s last bang: Thai OAP dies after love hotel boom boom

15 minutes ago
Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan Koh Samui News

Koh Samui thief nailed by GPS hidden in stolen fan

27 minutes ago
American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording Pattaya News

American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording

44 minutes ago
Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 Events

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

52 minutes ago
Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video) Phuket News

Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video)

58 minutes ago
US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy Thailand News

US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy

1 hour ago
Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out Thailand News

Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out

1 hour ago
Sunk costs: Phuket tourists rescued as dive trip springs a leak Phuket News

Sunk costs: Phuket tourists rescued as dive trip springs a leak

2 hours ago
Fake police kidnap and extort Chinese tourist in Pattaya Pattaya News

Fake police kidnap and extort Chinese tourist in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thailand deluge: TMD warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: TMD warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods

2 hours ago
Call of duty: Pedestrian on phone mowed down in pattaya pile-up Pattaya News

Call of duty: Pedestrian on phone mowed down in pattaya pile-up

2 hours ago
Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt Crime News

Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt

22 hours ago
Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead Crime News

Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

22 hours ago
Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025 Phuket News

Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

22 hours ago
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis Crime News

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

1 day ago
Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man Bangkok News

Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

1 day ago
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

1 day ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

1 day ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

1 day ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

1 day ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

1 day ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

1 day ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

1 day ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott15 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
137 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x