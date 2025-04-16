Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom

Ryan Turner12 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom
Photo via KhaoSod

A 20 year old man was stabbed in the back during a Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom on April 14, after being chased by a group of unknown assailants.

The incident occurred around 8pm in Mueang district. The victim, identified only as Vach, had been celebrating the last night of Songkran with around 10 friends at a riverside concert venue along the Mekong River when he was suddenly targeted by a group of men.

Vach told police he was enjoying the Songkran festivities when a group of four men began chasing him for unknown reasons.

The suspects allegedly chased Vach from a snack shop in the event area to a side alley near Wat Pho Si. He attempted to escape through a temple but crossed paths with the attackers again, prompting him to flee into a nearby alley.

One of the men caught up to him and stabbed him in the back with a sharp object. Rescue workers from Sawang Nava Thatu Phanom provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to Nakhon Phanom Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police believe the attackers may have had a previous conflict with someone in Vach’s friend group, although the exact motive is still unclear.

Police Lieutenant Pichanon Plueamsut, the investigating officer from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station, said officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects, reported KhaoSod.

Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

In related Songkran news, a video circulating online has caused controversy after it showed two teenagers dancing and touching the head and face of a revered Buddhist monk statue during the Songkran festival on April 15.

The original poster of the footage highlighted the disrespectful behaviour, with the video having been widely shared and met with similar criticism on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of their actions

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

