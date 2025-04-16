Man stabbed during Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom

A 20 year old man was stabbed in the back during a Songkran celebration in Nakhon Phanom on April 14, after being chased by a group of unknown assailants.

The incident occurred around 8pm in Mueang district. The victim, identified only as Vach, had been celebrating the last night of Songkran with around 10 friends at a riverside concert venue along the Mekong River when he was suddenly targeted by a group of men.

Vach told police he was enjoying the Songkran festivities when a group of four men began chasing him for unknown reasons.

The suspects allegedly chased Vach from a snack shop in the event area to a side alley near Wat Pho Si. He attempted to escape through a temple but crossed paths with the attackers again, prompting him to flee into a nearby alley.

One of the men caught up to him and stabbed him in the back with a sharp object. Rescue workers from Sawang Nava Thatu Phanom provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to Nakhon Phanom Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

Police believe the attackers may have had a previous conflict with someone in Vach’s friend group, although the exact motive is still unclear.

Police Lieutenant Pichanon Plueamsut, the investigating officer from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station, said officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify the suspects, reported KhaoSod.

