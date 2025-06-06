Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out

A Thai woman is seeking justice, claiming her gay ex-husband abandoned her with the responsibility of raising their two daughters and repaying a debt of over one million baht after coming out.

The single mother, Som (alias), appeared on the Channel 3 talk show Hone Krasae yesterday, June 5, to share her family troubles and to seek advice. She urged her ex-husband to take responsibility for the debt he incurred and to help care for their children and his father, who is battling cancer.

Som explained that she and her ex-husband had been together since their time in university. They were in a relationship for 15 years before divorcing recently, following changes in his behaviour and sexual orientation.

According to Som, their relationship began to deteriorate in 2019, right before the Covid-19 pandemic. They had previously worked at the same company, but he later changed jobs in an attempt to earn more during the financial crisis.

While Som worked from home, her ex-husband worked in the office. He eventually requested they sleep in separate bedrooms, citing concerns about transmitting germs to Som and their daughters, now aged 16 and five.

Som revealed that they had not engaged in any sexual activity since her pregnancy with their first child. Her attention had shifted entirely to their children.

She began to notice changes in his behaviour. He spent more time on the phone and refused to let her use it. Suspicious, Som secretly checked his mobile phone and LINE messaging app, eventually discovering he was in a romantic relationship with a man.

To maintain family stability and shield the children, Som chose to remain silent. She accepted his change in behaviour and sexual preference because he continued to fulfil his family responsibilities.

However, Som later discovered that he had been sexually involved with multiple men. His internet browsing history showed searches related to HIV symptoms and medication, prompting her to end the relationship.

Before confronting her ex-husband, Som confided in his father. She then told her ex-husband that she had known everything all along. She expressed her understanding and support for his coming out, and stressed that they could still co-parent their children effectively.

The couple officially divorced and signed an agreement concerning the repayment of their home loan and the shared responsibility of raising their daughters. The arrangement also allowed him and his father to continue living in the same house.

However, within six months, he failed to uphold the agreement. He stopped contributing to the household expenses and neglected his parental duties. Eventually, he disappeared, leaving Som to raise the children alone.

To survive, Som now works three jobs: as an employee at a private company, a food delivery rider, and a food vendor. She uses the income to support her daughters and to continue paying for the house.

The situation worsened when her ex-husband’s father was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Both Som and her father have tried to locate her ex-husband, but he continues to avoid them. In desperation, they reached out to the media.

As of now, the ex-husband has yet to come forward. The show’s host, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, suggested that Som consider selling the house to repay part of the debt. However, she appeared reluctant, saying she wanted to keep the house for her children’s future.