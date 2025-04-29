UNESCO bid: Nakhon Phanom temple set for global recognition

In a move that could catapult one of Thailand’s most revered temples into the global spotlight, Minister of Culture Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol visited Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom province to advance the temple’s nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status.

During her visit yesterday, April 28, Sudawan paid homage at the sacred site, taking part in a ceremonial wrapping of the Phra That Phanom stupa with a revered cloth, a ritual steeped in history. The stupa, a key feature of the temple, is believed to house the relic of the Buddha’s breastbone, making it one of the most important Buddhist sites in the northeastern region of Thailand. She also toured several exhibitions showcasing the fascinating legend of the Urangkhathat Relic, the Boon Duean Sam festival, and the province’s rich cultural tourism routes.

Wat Phra That Phanom, which was added to Thailand’s Tentative List for UNESCO recognition in 2017, is now a step closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site. The minister’s visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to secure this prestigious status, with careful planning underway to ensure the site’s preservation and sustainable development.

Sudawan’s visit also included discussions on creating a master plan for the temple, which will include the main stupa complex and its surrounding buffer zones.

The plan is vital to meet UNESCO’s criteria, focusing on preserving the site’s cultural significance while promoting sustainable tourism. Local stakeholders have been involved in these discussions, ensuring the master plan supports conservation and tourism initiatives.

A special committee has been established to drive the UNESCO nomination forward, with the Fine Arts Department appointing experts to serve on an advisory board. These experts will play a crucial role in preparing the necessary documentation and aligning the temple’s management practices with international heritage standards, reported Pattaya Mail.

If successful, Wat Phra That Phanom’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List will not only honour its cultural importance but also boost Thailand’s international standing as a leader in preserving its ancient heritage.