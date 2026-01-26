Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

Thai authorities are preparing to return more than 46 million baht to victims of a transnational online scam linked to the Huione Pay network, following a joint investigation by cyber crime and anti-money laundering agencies.

On 26 January 2026, at 3.39pm, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau transferred 46,181,000 baht in seized assets to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for distribution to affected victims. The handover took place at the Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Bangkok.

Senior officials from both agencies attended a press briefing to confirm the transfer and outline the compensation process. Police said the funds were confiscated as part of Operation SKYFALL, an investigation launched in August 2025 targeting a transnational scam network operating through a mobile application and laundering proceeds via Huione Pay.

According to investigators, the network used two fraudulent companies to open multiple bank accounts under false identities. A Thai woman was recruited as an accountant to register the companies and open accounts on behalf of Chinese nationals in exchange for payment. The accounts and SIM cards used to receive one-time passwords were later handed to the criminal group.

Police obtained arrest warrants after tracing the financial transactions. The accountant was arrested in the Huai Khwang area of Bangkok, whilst a Chinese suspect was detained at Suvarnabhumi Airport as he attempted to re-enter Thailand. Further suspects linked to the operation remain under investigation.

Following the arrests, the Anti-Money Laundering Office ordered the seizure and freezing of 31 assets connected to the case, with a total value matching the 46 million baht now being prepared for return. The assets included funds held in domestic bank accounts linked to the scam operation.

Victims are eligible to file compensation claims within 90 days of the official announcement, with the deadline set for 17 March 2026. Claims can be submitted in person at Anti-Money Laundering Office offices, by post through Thailand Post, or online via the agency’s website.

Details of the seized accounts have been published in the Royal Gazette. Khaosod originally reported the case, citing statements from investigators and anti-money laundering officials.