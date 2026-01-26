Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

Daniel Holmes
Published: January 26, 2026, 5:34 PM
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police arrested a man accused of posing as a police officer and leading a gang that abducted victims, planted drugs, and extorted money in several locations. The suspect confessed, according to investigators.

The arrest was announced on 26 January 2026, at 4.56pm, by the Crime Suppression Division. Officers detained Mr Boonthing, 51, whose surname was withheld, under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on 12 February 2024. He faces charges including impersonating a public official, acting without lawful authority, extortion, unlawful entry, and illegal detention committed by multiple offenders.

Mr Boonthing was arrested in the car park of a fresh market in Lam Narai subdistrict, Chai Badan district, Lopburi province, following an order from Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division. Officers from Division 1 led the operation.

Photo via Khaosod

The case originated from a complaint filed at Sai Mai Police Station in Bangkok by two victims. They reported that four men claiming to be Crime Suppression Division officers entered their residence without a warrant. After finding no illegal items, the group allegedly forced the victims into a vehicle and drove them along the Ramintra–Khu Bon Road area.

Police said the suspects placed methamphetamine on one victim and demanded 100,000 baht, threatening that the drugs would be attributed to him if payment was not made. After holding the victims for around three hours, the group allegedly took 5,000 baht in cash from one victim before releasing him near Ramintra Soi 46.

Subsequent investigations identified all four suspects and linked the group to similar crimes elsewhere. Police said the gang had used the same method to abduct victims, plant drugs, and extort money in the Bang Sri Muang Police Station area of Nonthaburi province. The group was also connected to an extortion case involving an online gambling operation.

Officers traced Mr Boonthing to Lopburi province, where he was arrested. During questioning, he admitted to the offences, police said. He told investigators that after learning of the arrest warrant, he fled Bangkok and sought work in Lopburi to raise money for bail.

He has been transferred to Sai Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings. Khaosod first reported details of the arrest.

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.