Ramadan in Bangkok: Iftar, Taraweh and Fasting Times

Your complete guide to Ramadan 2026 in Bangkok, including fasting and prayer times, and where to pray Taraweeh

Published: February 20, 2026, 5:54 PM
Image via rawpixel.com via Freepik

Ramadan is here! The Muslim holy month is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and begins with the sighting of the new moon, known as the hilal. This year, Ramadan starts on the evening of Wednesday in February and run until Thursday, March 19, with Eid al-Fitr falling on Friday, March 20.

It’s one of the most important months in Islam, marking the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. For Muslims, this means fasting from dawn to sunset, praying more often, and making time for family, friends, and food after dark.

Here’s your guide to Ramadan 2026 in Bangkok.

What Ramadan looks like in Thailand

Cityscape bathed in the warm glow of a sunset.
Image by Rowan Heuvel via Unsplash

Muslims are Thailand’s largest religious minority, with around 7.5 million people. Most live in the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala, and Satun. If you’re a Muslim in Bangkok, you’re part of a smaller community, but Ramadan is still very much part of everyday life.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset. This means no food or drink during the day. To prepare, they eat suhoor before the dawn prayer (fajr), then break the fast at sunset when maghrib begins.

In addition to fasting, Ramadan is also about behavior. Muslims are encouraged to increase good deeds during this month, from giving to charity and helping the community to practising values such as generosity, patience, and kindness. It’s a time for reflection and self-control, as well as for strenghtening ties with family and neighbors.

When Ramadan ends and the month of Shawwal begins, the fasting period is marked with Eid al-Fitr. This celebrates the completion of a month of fasting and spiritual focus. People attend special prayers in the morning, dress in their best clothes and spend the day visiting relatives and sharing food. In many countries, children often receive small gifts or money, and homes are filled with large, shared meals.

As sunset gets closer, certain neighbourhoods in Bangkok start to fill with people hunting for something good to break the fast. Places like Thung Kru Market, Min Buri Market, and the streets around Pratunam become go-to spots for halal-friendly food. Stalls set up with trays of fried snacks, grilled chicken, curries, samosas, sweet drinks, and desserts.

Mosques also become social centres during the month. People arrive early for evening prayers, stay to talk, and sometimes eat together before or after prayers.

Prayer and fasting times in Bangkok

Here’s a prayer and fasting time in Bangkok for Ramadan 2026.

Date Date (Hijri) Fajr Zuhr Asr Maghrib Isha
Thu, Feb 19 1, Ram 05:24 12:34 15:53 18:24 19:36
Fri, Feb 20 2, Ram 05:24 12:34 15:53 18:24 19:36
Sat, Feb 21 3, Ram 05:23 12:34 15:53 18:25 19:36
Sun, Feb 22 4, Ram 05:23 12:34 15:53 18:25 19:37
Mon, Feb 23 5, Ram 05:22 12:34 15:53 18:26 19:37
Tue, Feb 24 6, Ram 05:22 12:34 15:53 18:26 19:38
Wed, Feb 25 7, Ram 05:21 12:34 15:53 18:27 19:38
Thu, Feb 26 8, Ram 05:21 12:34 15:53 18:27 19:39
Fri, Feb 27 9, Ram 05:20 12:34 15:53 18:28 19:39
Sat, Feb 28 10, Ram 05:20 12:34 15:53 18:28 19:40
Sun, Mar 1 11, Ram 05:19 12:34 15:53 18:29 19:40
Mon, Mar 2 12, Ram 05:19 12:34 15:53 18:29 19:41
Tue, Mar 3 13, Ram 05:18 12:34 15:53 18:30 19:41
Wed, Mar 4 14, Ram 05:18 12:34 15:53 18:30 19:42
Thu, Mar 5 15, Ram 05:17 12:34 15:53 18:31 19:42
Fri, Mar 6 16, Ram 05:17 12:34 15:53 18:31 19:43
Sat, Mar 7 17, Ram 05:16 12:34 15:53 18:32 19:43
Sun, Mar 8 18, Ram 05:16 12:34 15:53 18:32 19:44
Mon, Mar 9 19, Ram 05:15 12:34 15:53 18:33 19:44
Tue, Mar 10 20, Ram 05:15 12:34 15:53 18:33 19:45
Wed, Mar 11 21, Ram 05:14 12:34 15:53 18:34 19:45
Thu, Mar 12 22, Ram 05:14 12:34 15:53 18:34 19:46
Fri, Mar 13 23, Ram 05:13 12:34 15:53 18:35 19:46
Sat, Mar 14 24, Ram 05:13 12:34 15:53 18:35 19:47
Sun, Mar 15 25, Ram 05:12 12:34 15:53 18:36 19:47
Mon, Mar 16 26, Ram 05:12 12:34 15:53 18:36 19:48
Tue, Mar 17 27, Ram 05:11 12:34 15:53 18:37 19:48
Wed, Mar 18 28, Ram 05:11 12:34 15:53 18:37 19:49
Thu, Mar 19 29, Ram 05:10 12:34 15:53 18:38 19:49
Fri, Mar 20 30, Ram 05:10 12:34 15:53 18:38 19:50

Mosques hosting Taraweeh prayers in Bangkok

Blurred crowd of people praying together in unison during Ramadan
Image by Alim via Unsplash

Bangkok has over 100 mosques, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding one near you. If you’re not sure where to go, here’s where to start.

Darul Aman Mosque Phaya Thai Ratchathewi

Location: 453 Phetchaburi 7 Alley, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi

Darul Aman Mosque in Phaya Thai–Ratchathewi is one of the easiest mosques to reach if you are staying near the city centre. The area is packed with hotels, hostels, and major transport links, so it is a natural stop for travellers, especially visitors from Malaysia and Indonesia who stay nearby.
One of its biggest draws is the food scene around it.

Step outside after prayers and you will find halal Thai rice dishes, grilled chicken, noodles, small street vendors, and Muslim-owned eateries all within walking distance. It is practical and reassuring when you want something quick and clearly halal.

The mosque itself is active and welcoming, with daily prayers, Taraweeh, Friday congregations, and a strong local community presence. Inside, the prayer hall is clean and comfortable, with well-kept ablution areas. Even during busy prayer times, the atmosphere stays calm and friendly.

Ton Son Jami Mosque Wat Arun

Location: 447 Arun Amarin Rd, Wat Arun, Bangkok Yai

Ton Son Mosque is one of those places that feels meaningful from the moment you arrive. Built in the late 1600s, it is widely known as the oldest mosque in Bangkok and in Thailand. The original structure was a teak house with terracotta tiles, designed in a style similar to a Buddhist hall, which gives it a look that blends Thai and Islamic influences.

Inside, the highlight is the mimbun (pulpit), decorated with Arabic calligraphy and an image of the Kaaba. The mosque is carefully maintained, with a high ceiling that makes the prayer hall feel open and peaceful. Air conditioning and fans keep the space comfortable, and the ablution area uses sensor taps, helping to reduce water waste.

Bangkok Mosque

Location: Soi Surawong Bang Rak, Bangkok

Bangkok Mosque is a solid option if you are right in the middle of the city and need a place to pray. Located in Surawong, Silom, it is surrounded by offices, shops, and busy roads, which makes it especially convenient for weekday prayers.
The entrance is slightly tucked away, but it is only about a 100-metre walk from the main road through a small alley.

The mosque is clean, air-conditioned, and well organised. The women’s prayer hall is on level three and feels calm and surprisingly quiet, even during Friday prayer. For women, do note that prayer dresses are not provided, so it is best to bring your own.

Ramadan, Bangkok Style

Ramadan in Bangkok is just as lively as the city itself. From Surawong to Min Buri, mosques, markets, and halal food stalls make the holy month easy to observe without leaving town.

Published: February 20, 2026, 5:54 PM
