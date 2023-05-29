US to import Thai pomelos, Australia greenlights cooked duck imports

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

The United States is set to import Thai pomelos next month, while Australia has granted permission to import cooked duck from Thailand after years of negotiation, as announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

Rapeepat Chantarasriwong, the director-general of the Department of Agriculture, revealed that the US approved the import of irradiated fresh pomelos from Thailand without any strain restrictions for the first time. Rapeepat believes that the taste and colour of Thai pomelos will impress American consumers, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













Pomelo is the eighth Thai fruit to receive import approval from the US, following Thai mango, mangosteen, rambutan, longan, lychee, pineapple, and dragon fruit. At present, Thailand can export fresh pomelos to 30 countries, with China and Malaysia being the primary markets. In the previous year, Thailand exported around one million tonnes of pomelos, valued at approximately 45 million baht. The first batch of Thai pomelos destined for the US is expected to be delivered by air next month. The US requires that Thai pomelos adhere to Good Agricultural Practice and Good Manufacturing Practices standards.

In a separate development, Prayoon Insakul, permanent secretary for agriculture and cooperatives, announced that Australia has also agreed to import cooked duck from Thailand after seven years of negotiation. The approval from Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry came into effect on May 16. Insakul anticipates that Thailand will start exporting cooked duck to Australia next month, with initial exports estimated to be around 1,200 tonnes, valued at approximately 400 million baht.