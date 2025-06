In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Cambodia has slapped a ban on all imports of Thai fruit and vegetables following Thailand’s refusal to fully reopen all border checkpoints.

The decision, announced today, June 17, comes after weeks of simmering tension between the two countries over unresolved border issues.

Lieutenant General Sok Veasna, Director General of Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration, confirmed that all border gates had been closed to Thai produce, including fresh fruits and vegetables, with the Khmer Times reporting that the cargo blockade is now in effect.

Former Prime Minister and current Senate President, Hun Sen, issued a stern ultimatum yesterday, demanding Thailand reopen all border checkpoints or face a full ban on its agricultural exports.

However, people and other types of cargo can still cross the border, with Cambodia allowing shipments of other Thai goods, including construction materials, to pass. The border tension has affected the delivery of Thai produce at the Ban Hat Lek checkpoint in Khlong Yai district, where Thai trucks were seen waiting to cross into Cambodia.

By 8am today, soldiers had opened the gate for trucks carrying fresh and frozen seafood, but vehicles transporting fruit and vegetables were blocked. Drivers of the trucks carrying agricultural goods, many from Talad Thai market in Pathum Thani, were left stranded, waiting for a resolution.

One driver, Chatree Em-od, who was delivering frozen seafood, said he had faced no delays in his regular deliveries. However, Siwanart Prachanthasri, a fruit truck driver, explained that despite being aware of the ban, his employer had instructed him to wait at the border until negotiations took place.

The ban on fruit and vegetables is causing frustration among the drivers and businesses relying on the trade, as approximately 30 trucks were seen stalled at the border. The trucks were carrying a range of products, including fresh vegetables, fruits, and seafood.

The Cambodian authorities have continued to allow goods like construction materials to pass, but have not lifted the blockade on Thai produce.

Khong Yai District Chief Cherdsak Chumnasiaw confirmed that the Koh Kong customs office had ordered the ban on Thai agricultural products, though other imports continue to flow.

In a further twist to the ongoing dispute, Cambodia has sought a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the contested border areas, a move Thailand has rejected in favour of resolving the issue through bilateral talks, reported Bangkok Post.

The dramatic move by Cambodia has significantly impacted the agricultural trade and further strained relations between the neighbouring nations.

As the dispute continues, it remains to be seen how Thailand will respond to Cambodia’s call for a resolution, and whether the blockade on Thai produce will have wider repercussions for cross-border trade.