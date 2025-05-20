Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

Forth Vending Co Ltd, which operates Tao Bin smart beverage vending machines, intends to procure fresh fruit directly from farmers to enhance its smoothie and juice range.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, Director General of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), expressed that the department is advancing the government’s fruit management strategy for the 2025 harvest season. To stabilise fruit prices and boost domestic consumption, the Ministry of Commerce is collaborating with the private sector to improve distribution channels, leveraging innovations to facilitate market distribution of fruit.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the ministry and Forth Vending, enabling Tao Bin to purchase fruit from farmers and distribute juices through Tao Pun, its newly designed smoothie vending machine aimed at consumers seeking quality beverages at reasonable prices.

The company plans to acquire 1,000 tonnes of fruit, including Nam Dok Mai mango, longan, Phulae pineapple, lychee, longkong, Gros Michel banana, and pink guava, for its range of smoothies and juices.

Starting next month, 25 Tao Pun vending machines will be introduced at prominent malls such as Central, Big C, and Lotus.

Among the recommended selections, mango smoothies will be available in various combinations, including matcha, Hokkaido milk, Taiwanese tea, strawberry, salak, and lychee. The smoothies are priced from 65 baht, along with a buy-one-get-one-free promotion.

Watanya Amatanon, chief executive of Forth Vending, stated that Tao Bin currently operates 7,500 vending machines across 69 provinces, offering a variety of beverages, including fresh juices.

The innovative Tao Pun vending machines, designed to prepare smoothies from frozen fruit, will be launched at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 this month.

Domestically, the company plans to launch 25 Tao Pun vending machines at malls in June, with intentions to expand into other provinces thereafter, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, Tao Bin vending machines are utilised by joint ventures and business partners in five international markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.