Photo by Khaosod.

Police are preparing to close the case of Thailand’s notorious cyanide serial killer by tomorrow. A senior officer is set to personally review the case file before submitting it to the attorney general, KhaoSod reported.

Deputy National Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn revealed that progress in the case involving Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, also known as Am, is moving forward. The suspect is accused of using potassium cyanide to poison Siriporn, a 32 year old woman from Kanchanaburi province. Today, a meeting was called for officers from all provinces to discuss the investigation’s structure and emphasise key points that must be completed by tomorrow, May 29.

Big Joke will personally inspect the case file, with a large-scale rehearsal of the submission process to the attorney general planned. The investigation needs to be concluded by tomorrow, with National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat set to make the official announcement, and Big Joke supporting him.

On Wednesday, May 31, Big Joke will meet with representatives from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to discuss further cooperation. Today, he was occupied with a meeting, acting on behalf of the National Police Chief. Tomorrow, he is set to attend a conference on human trafficking hosted by Interpol in Singapore.

Yesterday, it was reported that Sararat’s lawyer, Thannicha “Patch” Ek-suwannawat, denied charges of assisting her client in destroying or concealing evidence. Thannicha reported to the Crime Suppression Division’s head office on Friday to face charges of aiding another person in evading punishment or receiving a reduced penalty by destroying or concealing evidence of crimes, in violation of Section 184.

After two hours of questioning, Thannicha informed reporters that she acknowledged the charges after a suspect in the case accused her of orchestrating the concealment of evidence. Thannicha denied sending Siriporn’s bag to a woman identified as Kaew, as claimed. She raised questions over why her accuser, referring to Sararat’s former police husband, sought to implicate her.