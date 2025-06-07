Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

Golden bananas in northeast Thailand gain GI status, prized for sweetness

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

The Office of Agricultural Economics Region 5 has highlighted the success of the golden banana export initiative in Nong Bua Daeng, Chaiyaphum province.

This venture generates over 36 million baht annually for local farmers by producing golden bananas with geographical indication (GI) certification for the international market.

Chaisak Wuttisak, director of the Office of Agricultural Economics Region 5 in Nakhon Ratchasima, stated that Chaiyaphum is a key production area for golden bananas, a high-value economic crop. Farmers there favour the Kosmosal or Gabdam varieties, known for their medium-sized, firm, and sweet fruit, which is resistant to bruising due to its thick skin. The bananas received GI certification on March 24.

Photo of Chaisak Wuttisak

The produce is in demand both domestically and internationally, significantly benefiting the province’s farmers. According to field visits by the Office of Agricultural Economics Region 5, cultivation is spread across several districts, including Nong Bua Daeng, Kaeng Khro, Mueang, Chaturat, Phakdi Chumphon, and Kaset Sombun.

Farmers have formed the Nong Bua Daeng Golden Banana Export Group to manage production and marketing systematically. The group started operations in 2016, with its produce meeting GAP standards and GI certification.

Currently, the registered cultivation area with the Department of Agricultural Extension covers 570 rai, with each household farming an average of 5 to 10 rai. The group, led by chairperson Udomsak Phengchanda, ensures year-round banana production by rotating crops among its 35 members.

Bumper profits

This year, each rai, planted with approximately 400 trees, will yield an average of 3,950 kilogrammes per crop cycle, generating an average return of 63,608 baht per rai per cycle. This results in an annual group income of 36.25 million baht.

In May, the group sold bananas in three grades: Grade A (over 110 grammes) at 17 baht per bunch, Grade B (95-109 grammes) at 13 baht per bunch, and non-export bananas (under 95 grammes) for the local market at 10 baht per kilogramme. Grade A bananas comprise 79% of the production, with Grade B at 20% and non-standard bananas at 1%.

The group continues to enhance production quality and standards, ensuring continuous market supply by staggering cultivation by two months per plot and maintaining 25% of secondary shoots to reduce costs.

The group sells 95% of its produce to J Fresh Co., which purchases 4,000 to 5,000 kilogrammes weekly for export, offering higher returns than typical markets. The remaining 5% is sold domestically to traders for general and processing markets, reported KhaoSod.

The Nong Bua Daeng Golden Banana Export Group is a successful exporter, continually improving production quality to meet market demands, supported by government agencies like the Provincial Agriculture Office, Provincial Energy Office, and Provincial Commerce Office. The group maintains high standards by avoiding chemicals, ensuring consumer confidence in their bananas.

For those interested in the group’s production details, chairperson Udomsak can be contacted at 094 472 4767.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

