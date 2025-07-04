Welcome to American expats in Thailand: A guide to understanding the Fourth of July abroad

Thaiger’s satirical cultural commentary volume 6: A guide to walk you through this loud and confusing celebration

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel Holmes5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
220 3 minutes read
Welcome to American expats in Thailand: A guide to understanding the Fourth of July abroad
One of the most Fourth of July things you will see today

Hello, non-American friends in Thailand. Congratulations! You’ve found yourself surrounded by American expats during the Fourth of July, America’s birthday. Or as locals affectionately call it, “Somehow they got louder.”

In your hands is a helpful guide designed to walk you through this loud, confusing celebration of democracy, freedom, and processed meats. Pay attention, please, you’ll need this.

1. Fireworks: The sound of freedom (and pet anxiety)

Similar to the Chinese New Year, Americans celebrate freedom by lighting explosives that terrify dogs, babies, and most responsible adults. The difference is that the Chinese use fireworks for good luck and fortune. Americans do it for “patriotism.” If you see someone setting off fireworks at noon, they’re not confused, just incredibly impatient.

Pro tip: If an American says, “Hold my beer,” quickly step away and prepare your camera. You’re about to witness the birth of a YouTube fail video. Also, be prepared to call 191 (911).

2. Barbecues: America’s true democracy

A very patriotic barbeque
A very patriotic barbeque

Democracy in a lot of countries is in the voting booths or mail-in ballots. In America, it’s in the backyard barbecues. Everyone’s allowed an opinion about meat:

  • “That burger’s burnt.”
  • “That burger’s raw.”
  • “You can’t be vegan on the Fourth of July!”

The correct response is always nodding politely while receiving whatever plastic plate you are given.

Pro tip: When offered potato salad or macaroni and cheese, never ask who made it. There’s always a complicated story, and it’s rarely worth the risk.

Related Articles

3. Patriotic apparel: Wearing the flag ironically and unironically

You’ll see people wearing clothes covered entirely in stars, stripes, eagles and guns. Americans believe it honours their country. In reality, it usually just honours Walmart clearance racks. All made in China,of course.

Pro tip: Avoid staring directly at the outfits; like the sun, they can cause lasting damage to the eyes.

4. The national anthem: Mandatory, frequent, and poorly sung

Whitney Houston performing the Star Spangled Banner, probably one version of the anthem some would listen to
Whitney Houston performing the Star Spangled Banner, probably one version of the anthem some would listen to | Photo taken from The New Yorker

Every American has their favourite version of The Star-Spangled Banner. Whitney Houston, Chris Stapleton, Luther Vandross, Jimi Hendrix, etc. Expect spontaneous, heartfelt performances of The Star-Spangled Banner at unpredictable moments. This song is notoriously difficult, and singing it badly is considered both traditional and charming (to Americans, other countries not so much)

Pro tip: Join in softly. No one knows all the words. Just pretend you’re emotional when it seems like it’s about to end.

5. Politics: The uninvited guest

At some point, your cheerful BBQ might become a heated political debate. Americans love freedom of speech almost as much as they love telling someone else they’re wrong about freedom.

Common phrases:

  • “If you don’t like it, leave!”
  • “I’m just saying…”
  • “We can agree to disagree” (They cannot.)

Thank strawberry blonde Jesus that the Americans are having this argument in Thailand, where they don’t have guns.

Pro tip: To end any political argument, casually ask, “Who wants a beer?” It works 87% of the time.

6. Dessert

An American Apple Pie, one of the desserts that you will find for sure on Fourth of July, Thailand
An American Apple Pie, one of the desserts that you will find for sure | Photo taken from Parade website

Just after the BBQ, the dinner rolls and the homemade blah blah, there is dessert. YES! Dessert, you can’t avoid it. There is a reason America is the fattest country on the planet and it’s called hard work. The dessert can vary depending on which state your American guest comes from.

Apple pie symbolises America, but each region aggressively promotes its own dessert: New Yorkers love cookies, Texans love pecan pie, Florida man will always go for key lime pie, and Californians have ice cream (just make sure it’s organic, locally grown, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan)

Pro tip: Agree enthusiastically with whatever dessert you’re given. If you don’t want it, leave it on a counter; don’t worry, an American will eat it if it’s left alone long enough.

7. Alcohol: Liberty in a can

July 4 is traditionally paired with drinking beer from a cooler. The cheaper the beer, the better. The Fourth of July is known for the biggest consumption of alcohol for Americans, or an average day for an Englishman.

Pro tip: If someone offers you something special, decline politely. It’s probably homemade and will cause blindness.

Closing Thoughts:

Navigating the Fourth of July as a non-American is daunting. Americans may seem strange on this day, but they’re friendly. Just remember: beneath the noise, smoke, and questionable food choices lies a nation genuinely proud of its independence.

No matter where you come from, an American will welcome you as an American on the fourth. So grab a burger, cheer for some explosives, and avoid discussions about healthcare. You’ve got this.

Happy Fourth of July. Good luck out there.

Latest Thailand News
Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam Thailand News

Doll and chain: Randy pensioner duped in 50k silicone sex doll scam

2 minutes ago
River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods Thailand Weather Updates

River on the rampage: Chiang Rai braces for dangerous floods

18 minutes ago
HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

HIV and let die: Over half a million infected in Thailand outbreak

29 minutes ago
Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai man dies after seeking help with mysterious cut wounds in Bangkok

43 minutes ago
Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom Phuket News

Phuket’s billion-baht bet: New cruise port promises tourism boom

55 minutes ago
Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger Thailand News

Quake fake! Thailand tsunami terror just a cartoon cliffhanger

1 hour ago
Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival Pattaya News

Tomorrowland hits Thailand: Chon Buri to host mega festival

1 hour ago
Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road Thailand News

Thai woman injured as iron rods fly off pickup on Khon Kaen road

2 hours ago
From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing Thailand News

From pests to baht: Thailand’s monitor lizards set to make a killing

2 hours ago
Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope Thailand News

Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya’s purge: Homeless camps cleared in sweeping crackdown

2 hours ago
Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking Pattaya News

Bar from grace: British man gets 21 years for human trafficking

3 hours ago
New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam Thailand News

New marine protection zones established around Koh Phayam

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Foreign tourists slammed for urinating on Pattaya Beach

4 hours ago
Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard Business News

Wage war: Hotels reel as 400-baht mandate hits hard

4 hours ago
Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps Thailand News

Thai massage slammed after tourist breaks out in pus-filled bumps

4 hours ago
Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury Bangkok News

Casino bill meltdown: Government on brink amid public fury

4 hours ago
Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den Phuket News

Busted: Phuket grocery shop doubled as Yaba drug den

5 hours ago
Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope Thailand News

Blanket escape: Buriram prisoner climbs over wall with makeshift rope

5 hours ago
Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs Business News

Thai exports in firing line as Trump dumps trade talks for tariffs

5 hours ago
Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists Business News

Siam Piwat and Huawei join forces to woo Chinese tourists

5 hours ago
Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars Bangkok News

Bangkok tailor arrested for stealing from unlocked cars

6 hours ago
Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat Thailand News

Grammar gaffe puts Thai deputy education minister in hot seat

6 hours ago
Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Sri Lankan man caught smuggling snakes in underwear at Bangkok airport

6 hours ago
Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US.5 billion fortune Business News

Red Bull tycoon tops Thailand rich list with US$44.5 billion fortune

6 hours ago
Lifestyle
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel Holmes5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, July 4, 2025
220 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
3 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x