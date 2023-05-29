Man arrested for alleged murder of girlfriend at Isaan resort

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข่าว สะออนคักโปรดักชั่น ชัยภูมิ

Police detained a 47 year old man for the alleged murder of his 21 year old girlfriend at a resort in the Isaan province of Buriram. The man confessed to physically assaulting the woman but said he did not expect her to die.

The incident took place at a resort in Lam Plai Mart district of Buriram province on Wednesday, May 24 when the couple and their tomboy friend checked in to stay the night. The woman, 21 year old Jurarat, was found dead the following day. Her boyfriend and tomboy friend claimed that she tried to commit suicide.

Following a search for the two suspects, officers from Satuek and Lam Plai Mart Police Station managed to arrest the woman’s boyfriend at another resort in the province. The accused man was identified as 47 year old Pramuan.

During questioning Pramuan admitted that he physically assaulted Jurarat by beating her several times but did not murder her. He said his girlfriend lost consciousness because she swallowed an excessive amount of unidentified medicine until losing consciousness.

Pramuan claimed that he tried to save her life by taking her shirt off and providing CPR. However, when she did not respond to his action he asked for help from the resort maid.

Pramuan said that he really loved Jurarat and always gave her money but Jurarat was not honest with him. According to Pramuan, Jurarat tried to get his money to bail her lover out of jail. He added he was suicidal when he saw another man pick up his girlfriend in front of his house.

Pramuan expressed remorse over his action, saying that he contemplated suicide after learning about his girlfriend’s death. He also claimed to be waiting at the second resort for news about her condition, prepared to take his own life if she did not survive, but was caught by the police before he could act.

Police found drug paraphernalia in the room but Pramuan denied using any drugs and stated that they belonged to Jurarat.

According to KhaoSod, Pramuan operates a brokerage company, buying and reselling second-hand cars. He is known among neighbours and customers as Sia Muan. Sia means rich man in Thai.

Selaphum Police Station in Roi Et province issued an arrest warrant for Pramuan for a drug-related offence. Police said he would be prosecuted for his girlfriend’s death before being sent to Roi Et for further prosecution.

Pramon was initially charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death. The penalty will be imprisonment from three to 15 years.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mysterious death: Woman discovered lifeless in the sedan at Isaan resort

A woman was found dead in the back seat of a sedan parked at a resort in the Isaan province of Burriam yesterday at around 5.30pm. Her body was covered with bruises as if she had been attacked and murdered. Adding to the woman’s mysterious death, two suspicious people disappeared from the scene.

Officers from Lam Plai Mart Police Station and a rescue team rushed to the scene to save the life of a woman who reportedly tried to end her life by overdosing on medicine.

Upon arrival, the officers found the body of the lifeless woman, aged about 25 to 30 years old, in the back of the sedan, a dark green Toyota, with a registration plate ชน 967. She was half-naked wearing only shorts, and her face was covered with a cloth. The rescuers dragged her out of the car and administered CPR, but her body did not respond.

The incident was suspicious because the bruises and injuries found on her body indicated physical assault rather than suicide. The rescuer team leader, 28 year old Sarayut Sichan, spoke to ThaiRath…

“When my team arrived at the resort, we met one man standing near the car. We believed he is the injured woman’s boyfriend. We were notified that the woman consumed medicine to take her own life, but we did not find any traces of medicine in her mouth. We only saw the bruises all over her face and body. I am certain that she was abused but we need to wait for the autopsy result and police investigation.”

The resort maid, 49 year old Eat, disclosed her observations. She revealed that on the night of Wednesday, May 24, a group, including one woman, one man, and a tomboy, arrived and booked two rooms at the resort. The following day at 9am, Eat overheard a heated argument between the woman and the man.

She ignored it until the evening when the man informed her of the woman’s alleged suicide. Eat also agreed with the rescuer that the woman’s death was the result of abuse rather than a self-inflicted act.

Police are now working to locate and question the two missing people for more information on the woman’s death.