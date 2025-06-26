Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

North will soon flood market with longans, mangoes, lychees

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
To tackle the ongoing labour shortage and ensure a smooth harvest, the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has launched an ambitious plan to handle the incoming fruit harvests from both the north and south of Thailand.

The initiative, which has already gained support from military personnel and good prisoners, aims to streamline fruit distribution and provide much-needed assistance to farmers.

Witthayakorn Maneenet, Director General of the DIT, unveiled the government’s efforts after a successful launch of the mangosteen harvest assistance project at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Nonthaburi.

He explained that with the fruit season in the east nearing its end, a fresh wave of fruits, including longans, mangoes, lychees, and pineapples, would soon be flooding the market from the north.

To ease the strain on the labour market, the government called in military personnel to assist with harvesting, particularly the longan, which is expected to be abundant this year. The Department of Corrections has also played a role, offering the assistance of good prisoners to help with the harvest, aiming to lower costs and ease the burden on farmers.

Meanwhile, fruits from the south, such as durian, mangosteen, rambutan, and longkong, are beginning to enter the market. The government has coordinated with exporters and collectors in the east to swiftly relocate their operations to the south to keep pace with the influx of fruit.

Additionally, the government has collaborated with CP All Public Company Limited and 7-Eleven to purchase mangosteens from the east, where the late-season fruits are facing distribution challenges due to border closures with Cambodia.

Starting from Saturday, June 28, 7-Eleven stores nationwide will sell mangosteen at 40 baht per kilogramme, with an initial purchase of 70 tonnes. This initiative is just one part of the larger effort to support farmers.

The government has already distributed over 10,000 tons of fruit through partnerships with 13 fresh markets, Thai Air Asia, Makro, Lotus, and the Stock Exchange of Thailand, among others, reported MGR Online.

Looking ahead, the government is also focusing on new export opportunities, targeting markets such as India, the Middle East, and China, where Thai longan consumption is on the rise.

The DIT is confident that these efforts, including collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, will ensure that all fruits from the north and south are handled efficiently, helping farmers sell their produce and preventing any oversupply issues.

