Connect with us

Thailand

UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pruetthigon Saragun/Twitter

Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote about 2 girls whose mother passed away. However, before the mother died, she expressed a desire to her daughters that they go to an orphanage so someone could still take care of them

Recently, it was found that the 2 girls will be taken to an orphanage and that the mother’s name is Apaporn Soontrarachun.

The girls will live at the Samut Prakan Shelter for Children and Families. However, first, they must recover from Covid as they are both currently hospitalised at the Bang Phli Hospital after they tested positive for Covid.

Officials believe the mother, Apaporn, died from Covid but they are going to do an autopsy to confirm.

The original story…

Yesterday, 2 young girls had to be rescued from their home in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. They had watched their mother die of Covid and would later test positive for Covid themselves. The dying mother told her daughters to go to an orphanage.

The 2 young girls were ages 7 and 9. The unnamed 9 year old says her mother had worked as a home masseuse. Further, that as her mom was dying, she told her daughters to go to an orphanage so at least someone could take care of them.

3 days prior to her death, the mother had developed severe symptoms such as chest pains, breathing difficulties, and coughing up blood.

A neighbor had previously taken the mother to a hospital. However, the mother died the next day leaving her daughters to be orphans. Rescue workers went to the house to collect the mother’s body. They also tested the daughters for Covid and make arrangements to bring them to a hospital.

It is not known if the mother was receiving any type of medical treatment after going to the hospital or if she was waiting for a hospital bed. Hospital beds are in increasingly high demand as daily Covid infection rates continue to climb throughout the country. Previously, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered 1,500 extra field hospitals in central Thailand. Last month it was reported that some Bangkok hospitals were no longer testing for Covid because they were running out of beds.

Further, a total of 4 people have already been found dead in Bangkok street and people dying at home while they wait for a hospital bed is becoming more and more common.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok Thai PBS

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand59 seconds ago

UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Best of6 mins ago

Top 5 Thai restaurants in Krabi
Drugs19 mins ago

Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of22 mins ago

Koh Pha Ngan’s 5 best resorts
North East1 hour ago

Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Crime3 hours ago

Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
Best of3 hours ago

5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Pattaya6 hours ago

American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending