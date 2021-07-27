Thailand
UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Earlier today, the Thaiger wrote about 2 girls whose mother passed away. However, before the mother died, she expressed a desire to her daughters that they go to an orphanage so someone could still take care of them
Recently, it was found that the 2 girls will be taken to an orphanage and that the mother’s name is Apaporn Soontrarachun.
The girls will live at the Samut Prakan Shelter for Children and Families. However, first, they must recover from Covid as they are both currently hospitalised at the Bang Phli Hospital after they tested positive for Covid.
Officials believe the mother, Apaporn, died from Covid but they are going to do an autopsy to confirm.
The original story…
Yesterday, 2 young girls had to be rescued from their home in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. They had watched their mother die of Covid and would later test positive for Covid themselves. The dying mother told her daughters to go to an orphanage.
The 2 young girls were ages 7 and 9. The unnamed 9 year old says her mother had worked as a home masseuse. Further, that as her mom was dying, she told her daughters to go to an orphanage so at least someone could take care of them.
3 days prior to her death, the mother had developed severe symptoms such as chest pains, breathing difficulties, and coughing up blood.
A neighbor had previously taken the mother to a hospital. However, the mother died the next day leaving her daughters to be orphans. Rescue workers went to the house to collect the mother’s body. They also tested the daughters for Covid and make arrangements to bring them to a hospital.
It is not known if the mother was receiving any type of medical treatment after going to the hospital or if she was waiting for a hospital bed. Hospital beds are in increasingly high demand as daily Covid infection rates continue to climb throughout the country. Previously, Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered 1,500 extra field hospitals in central Thailand. Last month it was reported that some Bangkok hospitals were no longer testing for Covid because they were running out of beds.
Further, a total of 4 people have already been found dead in Bangkok street and people dying at home while they wait for a hospital bed is becoming more and more common.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
Top 5 Thai restaurants in Krabi
Hong Kong officials seize 61 kilograms of heroin shipped from Bangkok
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Koh Pha Ngan’s 5 best resorts
Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- World4 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid