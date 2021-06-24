Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Multiple hospitals in the Bangkok area have stopped doing PCR swab tests for Covid-19. Their rationale is that if some test comes back positive, there won’t be beds for the patients. Other hospitals have “scaled down” the swab tests because their staff is too busy, says Dr Suppachok Kirdlarp.
Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, says that Chulalongkorn Hospital has stopped doing Covid swab tests for 4 days starting today. Dr Thiravat cites the lack of beds for potentially infected people.
The doctor goes on to say that patients are still coming to the ER and many have developed lung infections. However, there no beds available for them. He says other hospitals have the same problem.
He adds that field hospitals in the Deep Red Zone have beds and ventilators, “but the problem is finding doctors and nurses”.
Dr Suppachok posted on his Facebook to say that because fewer swab tests are being done, the daily new infection rate may not be an accurate reflection of the number of infected people.
The doctor casts doubt on the government’s assertion that the “hospital bed management system” is working fine. If this is true, he questions why there are cases of infected people being refused admission to a hospital who have been waiting up to 4 days. Dr Suppachok says that severe cases usually occupy ICU beds for between 2 weeks a month. However, they can be as much as 2 months for patients that need a ventilator.
Dr Suppachok further questions Sinovac’s efficacy. He wonders why some countries that used Sinovac still had to reimpose lockdown measures. Also, why hasn’t research work done on the vaccine been revealed.
He pointed out that the U.S. has brought new infections down to the thousands from as much as 200,000 cases after Pfizer and Moderna were used to innoculate people.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Chon Buri governor says Pattaya bars will stay closed for now, Covid cases remain high
15 year old stabbed at private school
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
PM orders investigation into pricey street lamps
Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
Thursday Covid Update: Latest wave exceeds 200,000 cases
Guitarist from “Playground” dies in road incident
First delivery of Sinopharm vaccines approved for distribution
Good Morning Thailand | Thai Immigration – Are you legal? Latest Covid and Phuket sandbox
Flight traffic to Phuket expected to increase by 6% next month
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Covid-19 task force pushes back on Bangkok lockdown proposal
Meteor causes explosion, green glow above Northern Thailand
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
It’s happening: Phuket sandbox approved by Cabinet
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19