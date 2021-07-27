Krabi is a beach paradise, inviting people from all around the globe for its mix of natural beauty and exciting culture. Besides, the small town also offers visitors a chance to sample authentic Thai cuisine from all over the country. Of course, southern Thai cuisine and seafood are the specialities here, but Thai dishes from other parts of the country are also available. Enjoying delicious Thai cuisine in Krabi after a day of exploration is an experience no one should miss. Therefore, to help you find the best and most authentic Thai food and avoid bad ones, we have compiled a list of the best Thai Restaurants in Krabi you should definitely try.

The Best Thai Restaurants in Krabi

1. Bussaba Thai Restaurant

Due to the superb quality of its food, Bussaba Thai Restaurant is one of the most popular Thai restaurants in Krabi. It’s a small restaurant with elegant and charming Thai décor and a peaceful atmosphere. The food here is unbeatable, offering you excellent opportunities to discover some of the most delicious classic Thai cuisine available. Some of the Thai dishes here are served with twisted flavours, such as green curry salmon, chicken with lemon cream sauce, and tom yam talay. They also offer a wide range of beverages, including soft drinks, beer, spirits, and wine. Bussaba Thai Restaurant is an excellent place for a casual dining experience.

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM – 10:30 PM.

Address: Khlong Hang Road, Tambon Ao Nang, Chang Wat Krabi.

2. Ruen Mai Thai

If you haven’t tried authentic Thai food before, Ruen Mai Thai Restaurant is a great option for first-timers. Arguably the best Thai restaurant in Krabi, Ruen Mai Thai sets the bar so high with its wide selection of delicious dishes, emphasising southern Thai specialities, including seafood. They only use high-quality, fresh ingredients, including organic vegetables and herbs that they grow themselves on-site. If you don’t like spicy food, the chefs can prepare non-spicy versions of each dish without compromising the taste. Some of the must-try dishes here are Pad Pak Mieng, Goong Makham, and Panaeng Curry. The design and décor of the restaurant are incredible; the main dining room is made from bamboo, and the smaller pavilions are set in a stunning garden. With a combination of excellent food and spectacular decor, Ruen Mai Thai is the perfect restaurant for special occasions.

Opening hours: Open daily from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Address: 117 Sai Thai, Mueang Krabi District, Krabi 81000.

3. Ton Ma Yom Thai Food Restaurant

The design of Ton Ma Yom Thai Food Restaurant is very simple, and it has nothing really special at first sight. However, don’t let the appearance fool you. The food here is the best, making it the most popular Thai restaurant in Krabi. The restaurant is indeed very tiny, but the authentic Thai dishes are served in huge portions at affordable rates. You can sample classic spicy Thai food such as fried crab yellow curry, chicken green curry, papaya somtam, fried bananas, king prawns, spring rolls, and sticky rice here. The restaurant is run by a warm local family, so it’s almost as if you were eating at their home, giving you an enhanced dining experience.

Opening hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM to 9:30 AM (closed on Monday).

Address: 262/7 Leela Valley Aonang Soi.11 road, Krabi 81180.

4. Gecko Cabane Restaurant

Gecko Cabane is one of the oldest restaurants in Krabi. It’s a comfortable and well-maintained restaurant with lush green, quirky décor that features live plants hanging from the ceiling and wooden interiors. The Thai food here is simple but delicious. It’s one of the best places to try authentic Thai cuisine for the first time, as you can request the spiciness of every meal to be adjusted with your preference on a scale of one to ten. Owned by a French man and his Thai wife, the Thai dishes have been given a fusion twist with Western ingredients. But don’t worry, because the taste still remains authentic. The portions are generous, and the prices are affordable. Make sure to try their speciality, which is curries cooked in fish oil and tamarind sauce.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Address: 1 36-37 Soi Ruam Jit Tambon Pak Nam, Krabi 81000.

5. Lae Lay Grill

Situated on top of the hills overlooking Nopparat Thara bay, Lae Lay Grill offers fantastic panoramic views perfect for an intimate dinner. Here, you will find a great selection of not only Thai dishes but also seafood, steaks, and poultry. The fresh seafood, such as squid, crab, lobster, and shrimp, are freshly caught. They also offer vegetarian dishes, such as fruit platters, salads, and steamed vegetables. In addition, you can pair the food with exclusive wines. It’s best to come to the restaurant around sunset time, so you can indulge in the delicious food by candlelight while watching the sunset over the mountains.

Opening hours: Open daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Address: 89 Moo 3, Ao Nang, Muang, Krabi 81180.

There are plenty of Thai restaurants in Krabi serving delicious Thai cuisine to delight your taste buds, but these five restaurants are among our most favourite in the town. Therefore, to start your culinary exploration in Krabi, you can take your pick from our list.

If you’re looking for fun activities in Krabi, check out article on the top 8 things to do in Krabi.

