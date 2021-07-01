PM orders 1,500 extra field hospital beds as infections surge in central Thailand

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered an additional 1,500 beds for a field hospital in the central province of Nonthaburi. According to a Nation Thailand report, the beds are to accommodate patients in the red and yellow groups at the Bussarakham Field Hospital. Red group patients are those who have severe symptoms and are in need of respirators. Yellow group patients are those with moderate symptoms but with underlying conditions, meaning they need to be carefully monitored.

The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the order of extra beds to boost capacity at the field hospital.

“Of the 1,500 beds to be added, 125 will be for the red group patients with severe symptoms. This addition will increase the field hospital’s capacity to 3,700 beds and reduce crowding at hospitals in metropolitan areas.”

Meanwhile, with the southern island of Phuket re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists today, Anutin says the PM will visit the island to inspect the much-anticipated sandbox re-opening. The Health Minister has also hit back at reports of 5 new cases being found on Phuket, pointing out that these were not local infections but were detected through screening of arrivals from Bangkok.

“The prime minister is concerned about a piece of fake news that 5 new infections have been found in Phuket just before the re-opening. The province’s public health chief has clarified that the new patients are persons who travelled from Bangkok and not Phuket locals. They have been quarantined and transported to hospitals for treatment under the province’s patient screening system.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

