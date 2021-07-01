Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM orders 1,500 extra field hospital beds as infections surge in central Thailand

Maya Taylor

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has ordered an additional 1,500 beds for a field hospital in the central province of Nonthaburi. According to a Nation Thailand report, the beds are to accommodate patients in the red and yellow groups at the Bussarakham Field Hospital. Red group patients are those who have severe symptoms and are in need of respirators. Yellow group patients are those with moderate symptoms but with underlying conditions, meaning they need to be carefully monitored.

The Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed the order of extra beds to boost capacity at the field hospital.

“Of the 1,500 beds to be added, 125 will be for the red group patients with severe symptoms. This addition will increase the field hospital’s capacity to 3,700 beds and reduce crowding at hospitals in metropolitan areas.”

Meanwhile, with the southern island of Phuket re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists today, Anutin says the PM will visit the island to inspect the much-anticipated sandbox re-opening. The Health Minister has also hit back at reports of 5 new cases being found on Phuket, pointing out that these were not local infections but were detected through screening of arrivals from Bangkok.

“The prime minister is concerned about a piece of fake news that 5 new infections have been found in Phuket just before the re-opening. The province’s public health chief has clarified that the new patients are persons who travelled from Bangkok and not Phuket locals. They have been quarantined and transported to hospitals for treatment under the province’s patient screening system.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 seconds ago

PM orders 1,500 extra field hospital beds as infections surge in central Thailand
Thailand43 seconds ago

Alleged drug runners caught with over 8 million meth pills
Product Reviews4 mins ago

The best Sony TV you can buy 2021 – 2022

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Product Reviews13 mins ago

TCL 6-Series – is it really the best budget Smart TV?
Product Reviews22 mins ago

Vizio P-Series Quantum X reviews and ratings
Songkhla23 mins ago

30-day curfew for Songkhla following a surge in Covid-19 cases
Product Reviews26 mins ago

Which LG OLED TV should you purchase?
Product Reviews33 mins ago

Top 8 TVs to buy in 2021
Bangkok41 mins ago

Gas station heist possibly inside job
Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Government urged to provide booster shots in sandbox destinations
Thailand54 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox starts, Bangkok hamburgers, curfews announced
Coronavirus (Covid-19)57 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 57 deaths; 5,533 new infections
World1 hour ago

German Covid-19 vaccine only 48% effective in final stage trials
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Officials defend dine-in ban amid fears of a fourth wave
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending