85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals | Thaiger

An 85 year old, who died while waiting to be admitted for Covid-19 treatment, is furthering claims that Thailand’s medical sector may soon be overwhelmed. The woman was sent home to wait as there weren’t enough hospital beds to admit her. She was among 6 elderly family members living in a shop house in Bang Kholaem district of Bangkok who were infected. 2 other family members were sent home with her, with 3 being admitted to the hospital.

Her death sparked a response from the Deputy PM and Public Health Minister, who said he was sorry for her death after reassuring that the ministry was doing “everything it could” to address the bed shortage situation. A Facebook page by the name of “Drama-addict,” ran by a doctor, posted about the incident, revealing that the 85 year old had died and that an ambulance was on its way to pick up the other 2 who were left at home to wait. Those remaining 2 people were 70 and 75 years old.

“I’m not exaggerating. But this is exactly what happened in Italy in the first wave of Covid-19 there. And as the healthcare system fails, not only those infected with Covid-19 will be dying but also other patients with critical health conditions.”

The doctor’s post earned criticisms from netizens who also took to social media to slam authorities over the care that was given, or lack thereof, to the family. They warned that unless action is taken, more deaths at home from people waiting for hospital beds could follow. Netizens pointed to other countries, such as Italy, who dealt with the same situation.

Today, Thailand has reported the highest amount of daily infections at 2,839 with 8 deaths reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. The new cases beat out yesterday’s, which was also the highest amount of new infections reported over a 1 day period.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

