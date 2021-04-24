85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals | Thaiger

image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals

85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals
Stock photo via Flickr

An 85 year old, who died while waiting to be admitted for Covid-19 treatment, is furthering claims that Thailand’s medical sector may soon be overwhelmed. The woman was sent home to wait as there weren’t enough hospital beds to admit her. She was among 6 elderly family members living in a shop house in Bang Kholaem district of Bangkok who were infected. 2 other family members were sent home with her, with 3 being admitted to the hospital.

Her death sparked a response from the Deputy PM and Public Health Minister, who said he was sorry for her death after reassuring that the ministry was doing “everything it could” to address the bed shortage situation. A Facebook page by the name of “Drama-addict,” ran by a doctor, posted about the incident, revealing that the 85 year old had died and that an ambulance was on its way to pick up the other 2 who were left at home to wait. Those remaining 2 people were 70 and 75 years old.

“I’m not exaggerating. But this is exactly what happened in Italy in the first wave of Covid-19 there. And as the healthcare system fails, not only those infected with Covid-19 will be dying but also other patients with critical health conditions.”

The doctor’s post earned criticisms from netizens who also took to social media to slam authorities over the care that was given, or lack thereof, to the family. They warned that unless action is taken, more deaths at home from people waiting for hospital beds could follow. Netizens pointed to other countries, such as Italy, who dealt with the same situation.

Today, Thailand has reported the highest amount of daily infections at 2,839 with 8 deaths reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. The new cases beat out yesterday’s, which was also the highest amount of new infections reported over a 1 day period.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket finds 4 Covid infections from newly-mandated rapid antigen tests

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Phuket finds 4 Covid infections from newly-mandated rapid antigen tests
Stock photo via Pixabay

Phuket is reporting 4 new Covid-19 infections from those arriving from red zone provinces on the first day of the new requirement for such travellers to undergo rapid antigen tests. As of Thursday, all people arriving from the 17 red zoned provinces must undergo the test if they can’t prove that they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test within 72 hours before arriving. Phuket itself is also a red zone province.

Thursday saw 1,051 arrivals at Phuket International Airport. 958 underwent rapid antigen testing, with 2 receiving positive Covid results. 9,338 people arrived by road that same day, with 2 more testing positive. Despite the expectation of the tests creating a traffic jam at the airport, the Phuket Vice Governor says the process actually only takes 15-20 minutes. But, in Thai time, that number could be doubled.

(Thaiger readers said it was taking some people up to 90 minutes to get their results back).

Phuket health officials reported 13 new Covid infections yesterday, bringing the total to 292 during the current outbreak. A second field hospital is also currently being set up at Phuket Rajabhat University, just north of Phuket Town. The first field hospital is already set up at the Prince of Songkhla University Phuket Campus in Kathu and has 170 beds. Currently, however, only 70 to 80 patients are being treated there. The new field hospital will only be used as a backup if the first one is full.

Yesterday, Thailand reported the highest amount of daily infections since the pandemic began, at 2,070 with 4 deaths. And, today, that number has risen even more as 2,839 new infections have been reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. 8 more deaths have also been reported. It’s also the highest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day as well.

The new sharp rise in infections since the last outbreak began is concerning many in the healthcare industry and in the general population in regards to having enough staff and facilities to handle the influx of Covid patients.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, 8 new deaths

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, 8 new deaths

Another record high in Covid cases around Thailand today with 2,839 new infections reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. 8 more deaths have also been reported. It’s also the highest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day as well.

Yesterday there were 2,070 new cases announced, the first time over 2,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

22,327 people remain in state care – 17,924 in hospitals and 4,403 in field hospitals. 418 people are listed in a serious condition and a reported 113 patients on ventilators.

More information when it becomes available. In the meantime stay at home if possible and wear your mask if out in public.

In related news from the NBT, the Thai Red Cross Society has issued an urgent appeal for blood donation, saying supplies have dropped dramatically over the past month.

National Blood Centre Director Dr Dujjai Chaiwanichsiri said donations have plummeted to 2,000 units per day since early April while demand at more than 340 hospitals nationwide is for between 6,500-7,000 units.
She said the pandemic has forced the cancellation of many blood donation activities and now concern is growing as treatment for some groups of patients that involves giving blood transfusions cannot be postponed.

GRAPHIC: worldometers.info (does not include today's totals)

GRAPHIC: worldometers.info (does not include today’s totals)

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing

Saturday, April 24, 2021

Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing

Face masks are now being required in 31 Thai provinces with a fine of 20,000 baht going to those who don’t wear them. Chiang Rai is one of the new provinces to be included in the list, but so far, Chiang Mai is being left out. As daily Covid-19 infections have reached an all-time high, it is only a matter of time when the whole nation will be required to wear face masks or face a fine.

Yesterday, Covid-19 infections hit over 50,000 with 121 deaths in the Kingdom, since the pandemic began. Now, health authorities are warning that there may be a shortage of hospital beds if the virus keeps spreading. The highest daily amount of infections was also reported yesterday, at 2,070, with 4 deaths being attributed to the virus.

Today, that number has risen even more as 2,839 new infections have been reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. 8 more deaths have also been reported. It’s also the highest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day as well. In the past month alone, there were 21,320 infections with the third wave proving to be the largest. Below, is a list of provinces that are currently requiring face masks to be worn when going outside. As the amount of Covid infections is rising, the list is surely to expand.

NORTHERN:

  • Chiang Rai
  • Phetchabun
  • Phrae
  • Lampun
  • Sukhothai
  • Tak
  • Uttaradit

NORTHEAST:

  • Chaiyaphum
  • Maha Sarakham
  • Mukdahan
  • Nong Khai
  • Si Sa Ket
  • Surin
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Udon Thani
  • Yasothon

CENTRAL AND EAST:

  • Ang Thong
  • Ayutthaya
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Phetchaburi
  • Prachin Buri
  • Rayong
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Suphan Buri

SOUTH:

  • Narathiwat
  • Pattani
  • Phangnga
  • Phatthalung
  • Phuket
  • Ranong
  • Satun
  • Surat Thani
  • Trang

For those provinces not listed above, a fine of up to 4,000 baht can be levied against those who fail to wear masks in public, under the Communicable Disease Act. Police have stepped up monitoring the use of face masks in certain areas, with some even holding checkpoints on highways and roads to catch those not wearing masks. Recently, the police force was told to focus on house parties featuring large groups of people, as most restaurants are being forced to close by 9pm to sit-down patrons. All nightlife, entertainment venues, bars and clubs are being shut around the country, for red and orange zones for 2 weeks, from April 18.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

